Carson T. Ausra, of Dowagiac

Feb. 28, 2001 — May 23, 2021

Carson T. Ausra, 20, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, June 2, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In honor of Carson, please feel free to wear a Hawaiian shirt at the visitation or service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carson’s name may be made to the Dowagiac Robotics Club. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Carson was born Feb. 28, 2001, to Jon and Dawn (Kolinske) Ausra in Niles. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 2019, and graduated from Southwestern Michigan College in 2020. Carson was known for his determination, passion and intelligence. He joined the Dowagiac High School Robotics Team where he eventually became the lead programmer. Even after high school, he continued to be a mentor to the other students on the team. Carson’s determination led him to do many great things, and never let his battle with cancer get him down. Carson had a love for music, he appreciated many different genres. He also participated in the Dowagiac High School marching and jazz band. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Star Trek, Star Wars, and the Marvel movies. Most of all he loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Carson is survived by his parents, Jon and Dawn Ausra; sister, Jessica Ausra; maternal grandparents, Chris and Sally Kolinske; paternal grandparents, Karl and Pat Oisten; great-aunt and uncle Lynda and Al Kaiser; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his special dog, Riker.