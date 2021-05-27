May 27, 2021

Alcohol induced fight results in father shooting son

By Staff Report

Published 11:29 am Thursday, May 27, 2021

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP — A Marcellus man remains in critical condition after being shot in the head during a fight with his father, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that his deputies investigated a shooting in the 11000 block of Van Buren Street in Marcellus Township around 9:33 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officers, a fight broke out between a father Russell Gonder, 55, of Marcellus, and his son Cody Gonder, 29, of Marcellus, after they had been drinking.

According to the initial investigation, Cody had been excessively drinking and had a firearm on his side in a holster during the altercation. Russell was able to disarm him and throw the firearm to the side. The son came back to assault the father again, but the father grabbed the gun and shot the son in the head.

Cody was attended to by Pride Care Ambulance and Marcellus Ambulance before he was flown to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo by South Bend Memorial Med Flight. He remains in critical condition.

The father was taken to Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for the injuries he had sustained during the altercation. Russell was treated for his injuries and has been released at this time.

The case remains under investigation at this time, and the case will be forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office to review for any charges.  Anyone that has information on this case is encouraged by police to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269)445-1560.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Pride Care Ambulance service, Marcellus Ambulance, Marcellus Fire Department and South Bend Memorial Med Flight.

