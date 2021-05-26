EPS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools is taking steps to help its student population become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is sponsoring a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic at Edwardsburg High School, 69358 Section St., Edwardsburg. The first doses will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 in the cafeteria. The second dose will be administered from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 in the same location.

The clinic is for Edwardsburg students ages 12 and up. A parent must be present in order for the student to be vaccinated, and students must sign up by Sunday, May 30. Those wishing to be vaccinated can reserve a time slot at: calendly.com/lhanks-meetings/vaccine-time-slot.

The health department is requesting that parents verify students will be available to receive their second booster at the allotted time before signing up.

“Please be advised that participation in this clinic is on a voluntary basis only and is not mandated by Edwardsburg Public Schools,” wrote Superintendent Jim Knoll in a letter to parents. “It is very important that parents do their research on COVID-19 vaccines. To learn more about these vaccines and how they work, visit the CDC website. If you have specific questions about whether your child should get the vaccine, please consult their health care provider.”

For questions, contact the health department, (269) 621-3143, or Lauren Mendez, EPS district nurse, at lmendez@goeddies.com.

“Thank you for all you do to keep our students and school safe,” Knoll said.