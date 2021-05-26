COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,802 COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,603 cases and 115 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 886,118 COVID-19 cases and 19,031 related deaths.
