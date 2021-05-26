May 27, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 886,118, 19,031 deaths

By Submitted

Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,802 COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,603 cases and 115 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 886,118 COVID-19 cases and 19,031 related deaths.

