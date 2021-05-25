Marsha Louise Jaseph, of Edwardsburg

Sept. 24, 1947 — May 20, 2021

Marsha Louise Jaseph, 73, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 24, 1947, in Dowagiac, Mone of seven children born to Charles and Martha Smith. She married Wayne Eugene Jaseph Oct. 6, 1964. After 15 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1980.

Marsha was very involved with her family and cherish every opportunity she had to spend with them. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the cook of the family and her family will greatly miss her family gatherings. There were fights over her deviled eggs and beans. Marsha enjoyed gardening and watching birds. She was a bus driver for over thirty years in Dowagiac, Cassopolis, and Edwardsburg. She was her daughter’s number one fan as a Staff Sergeant in the Army.

Marsha will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Denise Smith, of Dowagiac, Sheryl Salguero, of Edwardsburg; one son, Kevin Jaseph, of Cassopolis; one daughter in law, Heather Bush, of Cassopolis; seven grandchildren, Douglas Kaphaen, Tarah Salguero, Kasey Smith, Keegan Bush, Amber Salguero, Cameron Salguero, Riley Bush; one great granddaughter, Saige Marie; one sister, Sharon Coffey, of Lubbock, Texas; one brother, Harland “Buddy” Smith, of Elkhart, Indiana.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kent Jaseph; three sisters, Shirley Swain, Margaret Ann Smith, Mary Fish; and one brother, John Fish.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Mrs. Jaseph will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Poe Cemetery in Jones, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Marsha be made to the family care of Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan, 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.