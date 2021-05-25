Chieftain golfers fall to Paw Paw

PAW PAW — Visiting Dowagiac was defeated by Paw Paw 192-219 in a Wolverine Conference match at Lake Cora Golf Course Monday.

The Red Wolves’ Devin Bentley shot 46 to earn medalist honors.

Dowagiac was led by Abraham Guerney and Luke Spagnoli, both of whom shot 52. The Chieftains also got a 57 from Kaden Sandora, a 58 from Ben Pinkowski, a 60 from Dane Spagnoli and a 61 from Hunter Ausra.

“Jonny Bontrader was out with an injury, and we managed for scores under 60,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “That is not good but a lot better than earlier in the year. Our guys are playing at No. 1 and No. 2 and started with a 12 and an 11 on the first hole.”

Dowagiac will how turn its attention to the Wolverine Conference Championships at Lake Doster Golf Course Thursday before competing in the Division 3 Regional at Hawkshead in South Haven June 2.