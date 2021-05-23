Bobcats, Bucks, Rangers bring home individual regional titles

CONSTANTINE — Senior Caleb Byrd, of Brandywine, brought home a Division 3 Regional championships Friday night.

Byrd won the high jump with a height of 6-feet. Byrd was also part of the Bobcats’ fourth-place 800-meter relay team, consisting of Gavin Schoff, Michael Palmer and Bryce Taberski. That unit posted a time of 1:37.66 to help Brandywine finish 10th place overall.

Bryd also placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 18-1.5. The Bobcats’ 3,200-meter relay team finished fifth with a time of 9:30.99. That squad was made up of Micah Colby, Mason Young, Robert Hartz and Taberski.

Zachary Anderson was third in the 110 high hurdles (16.67), while Buchanan’s Caleb Brown was third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (43.27).

Buchanan finished fifth as a team, led by Walker Barz, who finished second in the 3,200-meters with a time of 10:23.97 and fifth in the 1,600-meters with a time of 4:54.19.

The Bucks also took second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 46.43. The team consisted of Johnny Rager, Ty Scurlock, Justin Taylor and David Twum. Scurlock also took fifth in the 100-meters with a time of 11.72.

Jake Zelmer had a third-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 19-1.5. He was third in the high jump with a height of 5-8.

The Bucks also had a fifth-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay with the team of Luke Sherwood, Graham, Jackson Starnes and Britian Philip. They finished with a time of 3:49.52. Draven Hirsh was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 10-3.

Centreville was the team champion with 91.5 points. Lawton finished second with 79 and Schoolcraft third with 77.5.

For the girls, Lauren Strefling, of Buchanan, won the long jump regional championship with a distance of 15-7.5.

Brandywine had a pair of top five finishes with Allison Lauri placing fourth in the 3,200-meters with a time of 13:15.86, and the Bobcats’ 400-meter relay team of Allison Fedore, Ericka Bergenham, Jaelyn Franks and Madison Franks finishing fifth with a time of 55.18.

Division 4

NEW BUFFALO — The Cassopolis boys track team finished third at the Division 4 Regional hosted by New Buffalo Friday night.

Kalamazoo Christian edged arch rival Kalamazoo Hackett 126.5-125 for the regional championship. The Rangers finished with 83 points, while Marcellus was fourth (82) and Decatur fifth (59.5).

Daishean Jamison and Braydon Grissom both won regional championships for Cassopolis.

Jamison won the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.00 and won the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 43.68, while Grissom won the long jump with a distance of 17-11.5.

Jamison was also a member of the Rangers third-place 800-meter relay team, consisting of Grissom, Steven Christopher and Cole Millirans. That united finished with a time of 1:36.83.

Jamison and Grissom, along with Robert Ward and Millirans, teamed up to finish second in the 1,600-meter relay team that posted a time of 3:43.05.

Millirans finished second in the 400-meters with a time of 53.20. Robert Ward was third in the 800-meters (2:12.04) and was a member of the 3,200-meter relay team that finished third with a time of 9:02.78. Ben Gillesby, Aidan Ward and William Westphal were also members of that squad.

Westphal placed third in the 1,600-meters (5:01.67) and fourth in the 3,200-meters (11:17.39). Christopher finished fifth in the long jump (17-9.75).

For the girls, Lauren Anderson captured the regional championship in the 800-meters with a time of 2:38.50, and was second in the 1,600-meters with a time of 5:50.40.

Katherine Gregory finished third in the high jump with a height of 4-10.

Gobles was the regional champion with 117.5 points. Marcellus was the runner-up with 105. Cassopolis finished eighth and Decatur 13th.