May 22, 2021

WILLIAMS: Pandemic has taken toll on Americans’ mental health

By Submitted

Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

In the U.S., almost half of all adults will experience mental illness during their lifetime. These are rates similar to people who suffer from heart disease. Imagine saying to someone with heart disease that they are weak for having it, or that they cannot get care because it is less important or valued. This has been the stigma that those with mental health issues have endured for decades.

Mental health has long been considered categorically unequal to physical health. This is perhaps best evidenced by the fact that the fight to create parity between the way insurance covers mental-health/substance-use disorders and other medical conditions is ongoing.

The stigma of mental health has far reaching implications to everyone and impacts areas including individual relationships, employment opportunities, health care costs, and numerous quality of life measures. However, our views of mental illness may have started to change in the past year.

The psychological toll of the coronavirus pandemic is undeniable. At the height of lockdowns last spring, one in three Americans displayed signs of clinical depression or anxiety, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. There’s no way to predict or quantify the long-term impact of this collective suffering, but experts say people are now discussing their mental health and wellbeing more freely than before the pandemic, providing a chance to break down some of the stigma that has long surrounded mental illness.

More than 70 percent of people with diagnosable mental health conditions do not receive treatment worldwide. Mental health stigma is one of the most significant barriers to treatment seeking. Yet, this level of active stigma usually associated with the current level of mental distress experienced during COVID-19 lockdown does not seem to be present.

The awareness of COVID-19’s universal threat to our wellbeing has connected people in a new way worldwide. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effects, going forward, this pandemic could dramatically reduce mental health stigma leading to increased mental health help-seeking globally; talking about our mental health will become a new norm.

Instead of looking at the post-COVID-19 mental health future through a lens of inevitable doom, we can, and should, use this moment as the impetus for the changes that mental health care has always pushed for. Let’s invest in expanding access to affordable mental health care coverage in our communities, companies, hospitals, and through the use of tele-health platforms.

Let’s finally enforce parity and make mental health care coverage and reimbursement equal to physical health care. And, let’s say, once and for all, that having a mental illness is a disease that requires treatment, just like any other illness.

Scott Williams is the COO of Woodlands Behavioral Health Network. He can be reached at scottw@woodlandsbhn.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Local businesses navigate CDC mask update

Cass County

Former Niles resident must register as sex offender after contacting teen online

Dowagiac

Dowagiac garden club to plant flowers in honor of former member

Dowagiac

Dowagiac woman to compete in ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions semifinals

Dowagiac

SMC president gives school update to Rotary

Education

NHS announces Top 10 graduating seniors

Cass County

Drunk driver who caused crash killing two in Dowagiac sentenced to prison

Cassopolis

Cassopolis prepares to unveil new beach project with June event

Edwardsburg

Stephen Ministry to host virtual workshop on stress, anxiety

Cass County

Cass County administrator recognized by local artist group

Cass County

Cass County commissioners pass resolution regarding state revenue sharing payments

Business

Niles Third Thursdays ramp up in participation

Cass County

Edwardsburg man injured when motorcycle collides with guard rail

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

Bobcat earns Master Captain license, becomes first woman accepted into marine service technology program

Berrien County

Michigan EMS say underfunding, paramedic shortage has pushed industry to the brink

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg unveils All Aboard project

Education

NHS Class of 2021 celebrates final day of classes

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac unveils MSHDA modular home for sale

Berrien County

Health department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give joint COVID-19 update

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates seniors with honors program

Brandywine Education

Brandywine High School announces Top 10 students

Education

Due to high temperatures, EPS to go virtual Friday

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: May 17-19