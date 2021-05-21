Edwardsburg man injured when motorcycle collides with guard rail

PORTER TOWNSHIP — An Edwardsburg man was injured in a motorcycled accident when he swerved to miss an animal on Sunset Boulevard near US-12 Thursday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Todd Vankirk, 53, of Edwardsburg, was driving his motorcycle north on Sunset Boulevard when an animal ran out in front of him. When he swerved to miss the animal, he crossed the median and went off the road, where he crashed into the guard rail.

Vankirk was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Vankirk was not wearing a helmet. Police do not believe alcohol and drugs were factors.

SEPSA Ambulance Service, Porter Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene.