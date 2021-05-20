Nancy Ann Shelton, of Decatur

Sept. 27, 1941 — May 16, 2021

Nancy Ann Shelton, 79, of Decatur, died peacefully Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

She was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to LeRoy and Katherine Hoover. She married B.P. “Bill” Shelton Nov. 21, 1959, in Bell Flower, California. He survives.

Nancy lived her life as a virtuous woman whose faith and service to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was first and foremost in her life. Throughout all of life’s challenges, her faith never wavered, her love of God and her family was never shaken. She was a true instrument of God and an example not only to her family but to everyone that was blessed enough to meet her. She was our strength, our rock and inspiration and the impact she had on this world will never be forgotten or replaced.

Nancy touched more lives than she will ever know with her love, compassion and beauty both inside and out. Because of her, her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren will be with her again in heaven for eternity. Her prayers kept us safe, healthy and ensured our salvation. Her love for her husband and her family was limitless, a woman who would have given her own life for any single one of them. We are heartbroken with losing her but rejoicing for her because she is finally home and never more alive than she is today. The pain of missing her will endure everyday of our lives until we are with her again!

We will love and miss you always! This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it!

Nancy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived her husband of almost 62 years, Bill Shelton, of Decatur; one daughter, Jennifer (Doyle) Parsons, of Decatur; four sons, Patrick (Kara) Shelton, of Dowagiac, Kent Shelton, of Ortonville, Matthew (Paula) Shelton, of Carrolton, Georgia, Jeff Shelton of Ortonville; 11 grandchildren, Isaac (Robin) Bowman, Luke (Nicole Marvin) Bowman, Amanda (Jason) Towns, Jacob Shelton, Sarah Shelton, Jessica Kuenzli, Claudia (Tyler) Carter, Lance Shelton, Major Ashley (Steve) LaBarre, Melissa Vylonis, Isabella Shelton; 27 great grandchildren, Isaac Bowman, Whitney Bowman, Cole Bowman, Maxton Bowman, Noah Bowman, Abriella Bowman, Gracie Bowman, Colby Towns, Mallory Towns, Gunnar Towns, Ryder Towns, Samuel Towns, Marissa Gibson, Carlee Gibson, Jenna Gibson, Ava Gibson, Katherine Gibson, Adaline Carter, Layla Carter, Addyson Davis, Isaac LaBarre, Kyla LaBarre, Lucan LaBarre, Harper Bennett, Hattie Bennett, Brooklyn Marvin, Jacob Marvin, and one on the way; one sister, Kathy Green, of Florida; one brother, Jack (Martha) Cary, of Osceola, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Judy Pogue; and two brothers, James Cary and LeRoy Hoover.

Family and friends will gather for a going home celebration on a date and at a time to be announced. Mrs. Shelton’s remains will be laid to rest in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’ Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:25-31 NIV

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.