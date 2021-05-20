COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,720 COVID-19 cases and 261 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 259 deaths reported Wednesday.

Cass County reported 4,7 co33nfirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,555 cases and 111 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 881,057 COVID-19 cases and 18,815 related deaths.