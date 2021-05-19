United Way of Southwest Michigan welcomes new board members from Whirlpool, Woodlands

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors: Korey Thomas, senior director of investor relations at Whirlpool, and Tim Smith, executive director of Woodlands Behavioral Healthcare Network.

“On behalf of myself, the board, and the entire organization, I want to thank Korey and Tim for agreeing to serve our community as board members. We look forward to their contribution of time and tremendous talent to help guide the important work we do,” said Anna Murphy, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Michigan.

Thomas was named senior director of investor relations at Whirlpool this past April. In this role, he is responsible for the development and execution of Whirlpool’s investor relations and communications strategy. He joins Whirlpool from Herman Miller, where he was vice president and corporate controller. Prior to Herman Miller, he was a member of Whirlpool Finance for 13 years with previous roles in global policies and procedures and SEC Reporting, as well as multiple roles in North America. Prior to initially joining Whirlpool, he held various finance roles at Steelcase and was an external auditor at Plante Moran, a regional public accounting firm. He earned an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University. He also holds a certified public accountant designation.

Smith has spent the past 25 years working in human services, in various capacities, providing supports and services to our most vulnerable, overlooked, and underserved citizens. While most of his experience is in community mental health, he spent five years as the executive director at GateWay Services, now known as The Center for Growth and Independence. He earned his master’s degree in psychological counseling at Spring Arbor University and completed the executive leadership program at Notre Dame.

“United Way is very grateful to have a board composed of remarkable individuals who represent many different facets of our community,” Murphy said. “We appreciate their varied perspectives and expertise that help steer us to creating lasting, meaningful change for the better.”

United Way of Southwest Michigan’s 2021 Board of Directors: