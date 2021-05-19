Lighthouse Autism Center announces opening of newest center in Niles

NILES — Lighthouse Autism Center, an ABA therapy center for children with autism, will open its newest location in Niles on Monday, May 24. With centers in Portage and Kalamazoo, this will be Lighthouse Autism Center’s third center in southwest Michigan.

The newest Niles location will provide a state-of-the-art facility for children and families with autism. With colorful walls, natural therapy spaces and an outside play area, Lighthouse Autism Center offers a warm and welcoming environment for children with autism and their families, officials said. The facility will provide autism therapy services to 28 families in the Niles area and create 35 new jobs in the area.

Known for providing autism therapy services, children who attend Lighthouse work on developing social skills, communication skills, daily living skills, decreasing socially significant problem behavior and more.

Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, founders of Lighthouse Autism Center and parents to a child with autism, are excited to expand services in southwest Michigan.

“It has always been our mission to bring the highest quality autism therapy services to communities in need. Niles is certainly one of those communities,” the Maggiolis said. “Our newest center will provide an innovative space where families will not only feel welcome and safe, but their children will thrive.”

To inquire about services or schedule a tour, visit lighthouseautismcenter.com/autism-treatment-center-niles-michigan or call (269) 359-0689.