Lakeland to offer free skin cancer screenings in Niles

NILES — In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, dermatologist, Riddhi Shah and physician assistant, Dennis Kordish, of Stonegate Dermatology of Lakeland, will perform free skin cancer screenings from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26 at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Niles, located at 42 N. St. Joseph Ave., Suite 304.

An appointment is required to attend. Patients should note this free event is a rapid screening and not a substitute for a complete skin cancer examination. Patients are responsible for any follow-up examinations to check abnormalities found during the screening.

“One out of every five people will develop skin cancer at some point in their lifetime,” Shah said. “If found early, when it is small and hasn’t spread, skin cancer can often be treated with success.”

Patients with specific areas of concern are encouraged to schedule a free screening by calling the high risk cancer program at (269) 932-9337.