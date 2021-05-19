May 19, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 879,685 cases, 18,741 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,699 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,539 cases and 111 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 879,685 COVID-19 cases and 18,741 related deaths.

