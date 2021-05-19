COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 879,685 cases, 18,741 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,699 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 4,727 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,539 cases and 111 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 879,685 COVID-19 cases and 18,741 related deaths.
You Might Like
Lighthouse Autism Center announces opening of newest center in Niles
NILES — Lighthouse Autism Center, an ABA therapy center for children with autism, will open its newest location in Niles... read more