MEC announces 2021 scholarship winners

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications recently recognized the academic achievements, leadership and community involvement of four local students with its annual college scholarship program. All four are sons or daughters of MEC customers.

“Investing in our youth is one great way to achieve our vision of vibrant, relevant and sustainable rural communities. Our scholarship program recognizes today’s student and tomorrow’s community leaders,” said Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications.

$1000 scholarships were recently awarded to the following students: