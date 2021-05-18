May 18, 2021

MEC announces 2021 scholarship winners

By Submitted

Published 10:42 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Midwest Energy and Communications recently recognized the academic achievements, leadership and community involvement of four local students with its annual college scholarship program. All four are sons or daughters of MEC customers.

“Investing in our youth is one great way to achieve our vision of vibrant, relevant and sustainable rural communities. Our scholarship program recognizes today’s student and tomorrow’s community leaders,” said Patty Nowlin, vice president of corporate communications.

$1000 scholarships were recently awarded to the following students:

  • Madelyn Adams, daughter of Rob and Jennifer Adams and senior at Three Rivers High School, where she has been active with marching and symphony bands, choir and theater. She served as drum major of marching band and was awarded the Robert L. Smith and Brian K. Shetterly Awards for outstanding musicianship, leadership, and service. Adams plans to study Wildlife Biology/Zoology at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
  • Emily Adrina, daughter of Eric and Melissa Andrina and senior at Edwardsburg High School, where she ha been active with choir and theater, concert band, SADD, National Honor Society, and student council. She is the senior class vice president, 2021 valedictorian, and has won numerous awards in the VFW Voice of Democracy contest. Adrina plans to student speech pathology at Saint Mary’s College.
  • Mikayla Copley, daughter of Alyse Copley and senior at Three Rivers High School, where she has been active with soccer, cross country, track and field, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, marching and symphony bands, the Kindness Club, the Legacy Ambassador program, and the National Honor Society. Copley volunteers with numerous community service projects and programs and plans to study biology/pre-med at the University of Notre Dame.
  • Illyanna Taylor, daughter of Jason and Lara Taylor and senior at Three Rivers High School, where she’s been active with volleyball, golf, basketball, soccer, track, marching and symphony bands, choir and theater, National Honor Society, and Student Council, serving as President and Vice President. Taylor also volunteers with numerous community service projects and programs and plans to study biomedical science and business management at Grand Valley State University.
