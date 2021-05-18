May 26, 1931 — May 13, 2021

Helen Joan Robertson Dunlap, formerly of Niles, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, homemaker and community supporter died peacefully at 5:55 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Helen passed with family gathered around her bedside at the Dujarie House in Notre Dame, Indiana following an extended illness, just days short of her 90th birthday. Her family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by the staff of Dujarie and the Center for Hospice Care.

She was born on May 26, 1931, in Massillon, Ohio to Wilbur and Mildred (Myers) Robertson, and was graduated with the class of 1949 of Washington High School in Massillon. She continued her education at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio earning a bachelor’s degree in 1953 in education with a minor in home economics. At Ohio Wesleyan, she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega social sorority and the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society in education. She taught the primary grades at schools in Defiance, Sherwood, Massillon, and Euclid, all in Ohio before retiring and moving to Niles.

In Niles, Helen was a member of the former Wesley United Methodist Church (now New Journey United Methodist Church) and the Wednesday Book Club. She was a life member and past president of the Niles Garden Club and the Ladies’ Historical Society. Having a natural attribute for hospitality – supplemented by the Home Ec degree — she was the consummate hostess for club meetings and her family, decorating, cooking, baking, and serving. Her special touch to standard kitchen fare such as lasagna and zucchini bread made those dishes memorable and requested. She also enjoyed keeping a second, summer home for her family on Birch Lake in Vandalia, Michigan.

On May 20, 1954, in Massillon, she married Ralph E. Dunlap with whom she celebrated the 47th anniversary of their wedding prior to his death on July 30, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and by her sister-in-law, Janet (Mrs. William) Robertson.

Surviving family includes her sons, Jeff (& Shawn) Dunlap of Niles and Brad (& Ellen) Dunlap, of South Bend, Indiana; grandchildren Jennifer (& Ryan) Snyder, Matthew Dunlap, Katie (& Matthew) McCain, Thomas Dunlap, Justin (& Alexis) Stroud, and Sierra Stroud; great-grandchildren Zachary Snyder, Bailee McCain, Myles McCain, and Beckham McCain; Helen’s brother, William Robertson of Lexington, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.

Helen’s great love of life was clearly due to her love of the people around her. She remained a loyal “Massillon Tiger” in honor of her high school days; was always proud of OWU and her activities there; and a hostess is defined – in part – by the invited guests. Her greatest love was reserved for her family; all fulfilling our scriptural direction to love God and love people.