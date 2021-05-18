Bucks, Bobcats and Vikings all have trio of players on first team
NILES — The top three teams in the final BCS Athletic Conference Red Division girls basketball standings each had three players named first-team all-division for 2020-21.
League champion Buchanan was represented by Faith Carson, LaBria Austin and Hailey Jonatzke. Selected from Brandywine were Malikiyyah Abdullah, Kadence Brumitt and Ellie Knapp, a freshman, led Southwest Michigan in scoring with an average of 15.9.
Niles was represented by Amara Palmer, Kamryn Patterson and Alexis Rauch.
The Bucks also had a pair of players earn honorable mention status — Hannah Herman and Alexa Burns. Niles’s Sydney Skarbek was also an honorable mention pick.
BCS Athletic Conference
All-Red Division
First Team
Faith Carson, Buchanan
LaBria Austin, Buchanan
Hailey Jonatzke, Buchanan
Malikiyyah Abdullah, Brandywine
Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine
Ellie Knapp, Brandywine
Amara Palmer, Niles
Kamryn Patterson, Niles
Alexis Rauch, Niles
Jordyn Holland, South Haven
Dayshauna Crowley, South Haven
Honorable Mention
Kirsten Krause, Berrien Springs
Taneya Shivers, Berrien Springs
Alexa Burns, Buchanan
Hannah Herman, Buchanan
Sydney Skarbek, Niles
Dayzsha Crowley, South Haven
Kyle Owens, Comstock
Deshanae Reed, Comstock
Finals Standings
(Due to COVID, not all games played)
Buchanan 6-0
Niles 5-2
Brandywine 2-2
South Haven 3-3
Comstock 0-4
Berrien Springs 0-5
