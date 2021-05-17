Betty Marie Villwock, of Niles

Feb. 8, 1929 — May 14, 2021

Betty Marie Villwock, 92, of Niles, passed away after a brief illness.

Betty was born on Feb. 8, 1929, in Benton Harbor to the late Arthur and Leeta (Wolcott) Kiger.

On Nov. 12, 1949, in Berrien Springs, she married Lester Villwock.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lester, and grandson, Joey, and great-granddaughter, Colleen.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dale (Marlene) Villwock, of Buchanan, Dennis Villwock, of Niles, and Patricia Villwock, of Niles; grandchildren, Adam (Brandy) Villwock and Brian (Jennifer) Villwock; great-grandchildren; Theo and Bryce; and her sister-in-law, Virginia Kiger.

Betty dedicated her life to her family and helped operate the family farm. She was a long-time member of Fairland Christian Church. Betty enjoyed mowing lawn, gardening, cross stitch, knitting and sewing. She also would use gel pens to color pages of patterns. All who knew Betty knew of her dedication to Notre Dame Football and attending their games. Above all, Betty loved being with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation for Betty will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St., Niles. A private family service will be held on Wednesday.

Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the Fairland Christian Church 1811 River Bluff Road Niles, MI 49120.

Online condolences and messages may be sent to the family at halbritterwickens.com.