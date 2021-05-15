May 15, 2021

Daily Data: Sunday, May 16

By Staff Report

Published 10:35 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021

SOFTBALL

River Valley Invitational

At Three Oaks

First Game

DOWAGIAC 4, RIVER VALLEY 2

Dowagiac        000      103 – 4 3 3

River Valley     000      101 – 2 5 0

Sierra Carpenter (W); Macey Springer (L)

2B: Sarah Allen (D), Hanah Lynch (RV)

Varsity record: River Valley 11-5

 

Second Game

At Three Oaks

DOWAGIAC 11, HARTFORD 7

At Three Oaks

Dowagiac        421      211 – 11 10 1

Hartford          601      000 – 7 7 6

Jessie Hulett, Aubrey Busby (1), Sarah Allen (W,3); A. Valdes, J. Smith (L,3)

2B: Sierra Carpenter (D), Descanya Rodarte (H)

3B: L. Price (H)

HR: Allen (D)

Varsity record: Hartford 15-15

 

Third Game

At Three Oaks

DOWAGIAC 12, CONSTANTIINE 3

Dowagiac        301      800 – 12 17 1

Constantine     003      000 – 3 5 0

Sierra Carpenter (W); Kirstin Hall (L)

2B: Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D)

HR: Carpenter (D), Dobberstein (D), Lydia Middleton (CO)

Varsity records: Dowagiac 13-7, Constantine 9-18

 

South Bend Clay Tournament

At South Bend

First Game

EDWARDSBURG 6, MISHAWAKA 3

Mishawaka     020      001      0 – 3 6 3

Edwardsburg   202      002      x – 6 6 2

Hannah Hartline (W); Olivia Whitaker (L)

2B: Margaret Egan (M)

HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED)

 

Second Game

EDWARDSBURG 5, NEW PRAIRIE 1

Edwardsburg   200      201      0 – 5 10 0

New Prairie     000      001      0 – 1 2 4

Emma Denison (W); Haley Dawson (L)

2B: Mrozinski (NP)

 

Third Game

EDWARDSBURG 15, BRANDYWINE 4

Brandywine     000      40 – 4 7 2

Edwardsburg   440      7x – 15 14 1

Averie Markel, Hannah Hartline (W,5), Haley Scott (L)

2B: Parker (BW), Alyssa Gearhart (ED), Emma Denison (ED), Samantha Baker (ED) 2

HR: Denison (ED), Scott (BW)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 16-8

 

BASEBALL

Kalamazoo Hackett Tournament

At Kalamazoo

First Game

BRANDYWINE 8, ALLEGAN 1

Allegan            001      000      0 – 1 5 5

Brandywine     001      160      x – 8 9 0

Owen Hulett (W), Hunter Heath (7)

2B: Gabe Gouin (BW), Jakob Luczkowski (BW) 2, James Vaughn (BW)

 

Second Game

BRANDYWINE 7, HACKETT 3

Brandywine     023      111      0 – 8 12 1

Hackett            101      000      1 – 3 7 1

Cam Barrier (W), James Barnes (7); Alex Blasen (L), Chris Bullard (6)

2B: Kendall Chrismon (BW) 2, Owen Hulett (BW) 2, Carson Knapp (BW); Stephen Kwapis (KH), Nick Verduzco (KH)

3B: Goin (BW)

Varsity records: Brandywine 16-6, Kalamazoo Hackett 16-8

 

Lakeshore Quad

At Stevensville

First Game

NILES 8, ST. JOSEPH 2

Niles                   202      021      1 – 8 8 0

St. Joseph        000      000      2 – 2 6 1

Chase Lotsbaich (W); Sam Hosben (L), Benson Holleman (6)

2B: Jadon Hainey (N), Drew Racht (N), Preston Nichols (SJ)

Varsity record: St. Joseph 8-12

 

LAKESHORE 4, NILES 3

Lakeshore      010      030      0 – 4 10 1

Niles                100      020      0 – 3 5 0

Vaughn Hurdle (W), Riley Adams (7); Drew Racht, Jadon Hainey (L,3), Gage Vota (4)

2B: Zach Warren (L), Grant Ruddell (L)

Varsity records: Lakeshore 13-7, Niles 15-9-1

