Daily Data: Saturday, May 15
TRACK & FIELD
Shamrock Invitational
At Berrien Springs
Girls Results
Team Scores
Berrien Springs 187.5, Lawton 141, Saugatuck 90.5, Bridgman 62, Comstock 53, Bangor 26, Brandywine 25
(Brandywine Top 5 Finishers)
200: 4. Madison Franks 29.34; 3.200: 3. Allison Lauri 13:31.49; 800 relay: 5. Brandywine (Ericka Bergenham, Allison Fedore, Jaelyn Franks, Madison Franks) 2:04.00
Boys Results
Team Scores
Berrien Springs 210, Lawton 133.5, Saugatuck 96.5, Brandywine 71.5, Bridgman 63.5, Bangor 59, Comstock 19
(Brandywine Top 5 Finishers)
200: 5. Michael Palmer 24.39; 400: 3. Caleb Byrd 56.94; 3,200: 5. Robert Hartz 11:42.67; 110 hurdles: 2. Zachary Anderson 17.56; 400 relay: 3. Brandywine (Mason Young, Michael Palmer, Gavin Schoff, Bryce Taberski) 48.48; 800 relay: 3. Brandywine (Gavin Schoff, Michael Palmer, Bryce Taberski, Caleb Byrd) 1:40.36; 3,200 relay: 2. Brandywine (Micah Colby, Mason Young, Robert Hartz, Bryce Taberksi) 9:36.10; High jump: 1. Caleb Byrd 5-10; Long jump: 4. Caleb Byrd 18-8.5
John Green Invitational
At Mendon
Girls Results
Team Scores
Centreville 153.66, Athens 123, Mendon 78, Martin 61, Colon 41, St. Philip 29, Cassopolis 27.33, Union City 5
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
200: 5. Katherine Gregory 29.20; 800: 2. Lauren Anderson 2:41.82; 1,600: 3. Lauren Anderson 6:00.48; 3,200: 4. Lauren Anderson 14:13.26; Discus: 5. Alexis Millirans 74-7
Boys Results
Team Scores
Centreville 138, Martin 106, Cassopolis 74, Mendon 56, Athens 56, Union City 49, Colon 36, St, Philip 10
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
100: 2. Cole Millirans 11.83; 1,600: 3. Robert Ward 5:12.19, 4. William Westphal 5:14.23; 3,200: 1. William Westphal 11:29.29; 110 hurdles: 3. Daishean Jamison 17.45; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Braydon Grissom, Steven Christopher, Anthony Chanthavongsavath, Cole Millirans) 47.13; 800 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Braydon Grissom, Daishean Jamison, Steven Christopher, Cole Milirans) 1:37.20; 1,600 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Robert Ward, Braydon Grissom, Daishean Jamison, Cole Millirans) 3:46.13; 3,200 relay: 3. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, Aidan Ward, Robert Ward, William Westphal) 9:11.55; Long jump: 2. Braydon Grissom 18-9.25, 5. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 17-5.5
SOFTBALL
BUCHANAN 9-15, NEW BUFFALO 0-0
At New Buffalo
First Game
Buchanan 011 110 5 – 9 11 1
New Buffalo 000 000 0 – 0 0 5
Sophia Lozmack (W, no-hitter); Mullin (L)
2B: Hannah Tompkins (BU)
3B: Hannah Herman (BU), Lozmack (BU)
Second Game
Buchanan 23(10) – 15 10 0
New Buffalo 000 – 0 0 4
Camille Lozmack (W, no-hitter); Mullin (L). Wamszre (2)
2B: Sophia Lozmack (BU)
Varsity record: Buchanan 22-3
PAW PAW 6-12, DOWAGIAC 7-8
At Dowagiac
First Game
Paw Paw 201 021 0 – 6 7 7
Dowagiac 022 020 1 0 7 8 5
Sierra Carpenter (W); Alana Burch (L)
2B: Hanah Mellinger (PP), Raelyn DeGroff (PP), Addison Roy (PP), Kimi Beattie (D), Carpener (D)
HR: Madison Wilder (PP), Emma Allen (D)
Varsity records: Paw Paw 10-15, Dowagiac 10-7
BASEBALL
BUCHANAN 13-24, NEW BUFFALO 0-1
At New Buffalo
First Game
Buchanan 600 70 – 13 10 0
New Buffalo 000 00 – 0 1 3
Macoy West (W); Dylan Livengood (L)
2B: Matthew Hoover (BU), West (BU)
3B: West (BU)
Second Game
Buchanan 316 (14) – 24 12 0
New Buffalo 010 0 – 1 0 4
Drew Glavin (W); Braden Huffer (L), J. Berger (3)
Varsity record: Buchanan 21-2
EDWARDSBURG 13-10, ALLEGAN 3-0
At Edwardsburg
First Game
Allegan 011 10 – 3 0 4
Edwardsburg 300 37 – 13 12 1
Zach Closson, Sam Robinson (W,4); Tyler Aldrich (L), Blake Montgomery (5)
2B: Connor Ostrander (ED), Landon Mikel (ED), Robinson (ED)
HR: Ostrander (ED)
Second Game
Allegan 000 000 – 0 2 5
Edwardsburg 201 025 – 10 11 0
Tabor Lock (W), Connor Ostrander (6)
2B: Patrick Szlanfucht (ED) 2
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 18-3
PAW PAW 3-9, DOWAGIAC 13-4
At Dowagiac
First Game
Paw Paw 110 100 – 3 5 6
Dowagiac 000 3(10) – 13 5 1
Ben Klann (W); Landen Harris, Cullen Sylvester (L,5), Jake Hinenach (5)
2B: Harris (PP), Kanyon Binns (D)
3B: Jason Rocz (PP)
Second Game
Paw Paw 313 000 2 – 9 13 2
Dowagiac 301 100 0 – 4 4 2
Remi Hahn (W), Michael Hartman (4); Cole Weller (L), Zach Gettig (3)
2B: Jacob Major (PP), Jaon Rocz (PP), Tyler Wressel (PP)
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 8, BRANDYWINE 0
At Niles
Halftime Score
Dowagiac 2, Brandywine 0
Dowagiac Goals
Kaylah Contreras 3, Martha Schaller 2, Faith Green, Emma McCrory
