May 13, 2021

Pamela Payne, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:49 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

Jan. 28, 1954 — May 10, 2021

Pam Payne, 67, of Niles, passed away at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday, May 10, 2021.

She was born to the late Clifford and Fern (Reist) Baxter on Jan. 28, 1954, in Niles.

Pam enjoyed caring for others and made her career at Silverbrook Manor (Chalet of Niles) rewarding for herself and those placed into her life. Pam was raised in a large family, one of eleven, preparing her for marriage to Michael Payne, one of 19 children, at a ceremony in St. Joseph on March 26, 1971.

Pam held to two foundations throughout her life; the importance of faith and family. Pam was a devoted Christian and not only believed the Bible, but lived it every day. Pam’s family was most dear to her and she relished in time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pam enjoyed the scents of candles and lotions, playing computer games, trips to local casinos as well as many adventures to be with family in Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna Morris and Nancy Yahne; her brothers, Ronnie, Jimmy, and Terry Baxter.

Pam will be missed by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Michael Payne, Sr., of Niles; her children, Michael (Anna) Payne Jr., of Niles, Scott (Sandy) Payne, of Goodyear, Arizona, Corrina (Antoine) Payne, of Niles, Mary (Clifton) Quinn, of Niles, and Kara (Cleavon) Bradshaw, of Niles; 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Wanita Singleton, of Niles, Carolyn (Jim) Schneider, of Coldwater, Sandy (Jerry) Craig of White Pigeon, Richard Baxter of Niles and Sonny (Mildred) Baxter, of Vandalia. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews as well as Mike’s family and countless lives she has touched.

A service to celebrate Pam’s life will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Summit Church at 1700 West River Road in Niles.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pam’s memory to The Brian Parker Foundation, Summit Church or Hillsdale College.

Remembrances of Pam may be left for her family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

