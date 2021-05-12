May 12, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, May 12

By Staff Report

Published 9:51 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

BASEBALL

DOWAGIAC 0-8, THREE RIVERS 3-5

At Dowagiac

First Game

Three Rivers    000      010      2 – 3 7 2

Dowagiac        000      000      0 – 0 3 0

Gavin Bueter (W); Kanyon Binns (L), Maggert (7)

2B: Brady Bissett (TR) 2, Aiden Gidley (TR)

3B: Garron Gahan (TR)

 

Second Game

Three Rivers    004      000      1 – 5 8 4

Dowagiac        201      500      x – 8 7 1

Henry Weller (W); Connor Quake (TR), Bennett Leveck (6)

 

BUCHANAN 15-5, NILES 1-0

At Niles

First Game

Buchanan        005      217 – 15 15 1

Niles                100      000 – 1 4 1

Jack Branch (W); Jude Abbadessa (L), Chase Lotsbaich (4)

2B: Branch (BU), Matthew Hoover (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU), Cade Preissing (BU), Murphy Wagner (BU), Macoy West (BU)

 

Second Game

Buchanan        300      011      0 – 5 12 0

Niles                000      000      0 – 0 0 1

Matthew Hoover (W), Macoy West (7); Drew Racht (L)

2B: Hoover (BU)

3B: Hoover (BU)

Varsity records: Buchanan 19-2, Niles 14-8-1

 

EDWARDSBURG 9-10, VICKSBURG 8-3

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Vicksburg        070      001      0 – 8 7 4

Edwardsburg   100      212      3 – 9 8 5

A.J. Obren, Zach Closson (5), Nate Dalenberg (W,7); Parker Wilson, Zemitans Dylan, Gebben Cole (L,7)

2B: Logan McColley (ED), Tyler DeVries (V), Drew Havel (V)

HR: McColley (ED), Wilson (V)

 

Second Game

Vicksburg        000      100      2 – 3 6 1

Edwardsburg   001      009      X – 10 10 2

Sam Robinson (W), Connor Ostrander (7); Brendan Moore (L), Evan Anderson (6)

2B: A.J. Obren (ED)

HR: Parker Wilson (V), Andrew Colvin (ED)

Varsity records: Vicksburg 14-9, Edwardsburg 14-3

 

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 11-8, NILES 1-12

At Niles

First Game

Buchanan        001      027      1 – 11 14 2

Niles                000      010      0 – 1 3 3

Sophia Lozmack (W); Mya Syson (L)

2B: Hailee Kara (BU), Kamille Lemon (BU); Amira Lee (N)

3B: Hannah Herman (BU)

 

Second Game

Buchanan        230      030      0 – 8 10 5

Niles                251      310      x – 12 10 5

Mya Syson (W); Hailee Kara, Sophia Lozmack (2)

2B: Alexis Rauch (N), Syson (N) 2

3B: Hannah Herman (BU)

HR: Lozmack (BU), Hannah Tompkins (BU), Syson (N)

Varsity records: Buchanan 20-3, Niles 15-9

 

THREE RIVERS 16-16, DOWAGIAC 13-6

At Dowagiac

First Game

Three Rivers    600      240      4 – 16 14 0

Dowagiac        102      046      0 – 13 20 2

Ava Forman (W); Jessie Hulett, Sarah Allen (L)

2B: Gabby Chatvat (TR), Forman (TR); Kim Beattie (D) 2, Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D) 3, Allen (D)

HR: Kali Heivilin (TR) 2, Shantel Blyly (TR)

 

Second Game

Three Rivers    004      010      (11) – 16 15 1

Dowagiac        302      001      0 – 6 13 3

Natalie Barnes (W); Aubrey Busby (L), Jessie Hulett (7), Sarah Allen (7)

2B: Shantel Blyly (TR), Macy Ivens (TR), Barnes (TR), Brooklyn Furlong (TR), Anna Dobberstein (D) 2, Hulett (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Busby (D)

3B: Busby (D)

HR: Kali Heivilin (TR), Blyly (TR), Furlong (TR) 2

Varsity records: Three Rivers 11-6, Dowagiac 9-6

 

VICKSBURG 5-9, EDWARDSBURG 6-6

At Edwardsburg

First Game

Vicksburg        010      202      0 – 5 13 3

Edwardsburg   140      010      x – 6 8 1

Hannah Hartline (W), Emma Denison (6); Dugan (L)

2B: Payton Lewis (V), Peyton Smith (V), Brooklyn Ringler (V), Caitlin Tighe (ED)

 

Second Game

Vicksburg        141      021      0 – 9 10 0

Edwardsburg   401      001      0 – 6 9 4

Jordan Cook (W); Emma Denison (L), Averie Markel (5)

2B: Maddie Diekman (V), Payton Lewis (V), Denison (ED) 2

3B: Alyssa Gearhart (ED)

Varsity records: Vicksburg 24-3, Edwardsburg 11-8

 

TENNIS

NILES 6, LOY NORRIX 2

At Niles

Singles

  1. Laura Golubski (N) d. Anna Buck 6-3, 4-6, 10-3; 2. Carson Williams (LN) d. Zoe Gondeck 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Getachew (LN) d. Meg Crites 7-5, 6-1; 4. Nicole Aufie (N) d. Hanna Getachew 6-3, 6-3

 

Doubles

  1. Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Kat Suarez-Bridgette Bol 6-0, 6-0; 2. Nevaeh Williams-Anna Johnson (N) d. Lucy Langerveld-Kelcey Briggs 6-0, 6-1; 3. Stella McDaniel-Meg Klingerman (N) d. Ava Abate-Maia Lintner 6-0, 6-0; 4. Caelyn Hinds-McKayla Book (N) win by forfeit
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market taking place Saturday, Sunday

Dowagiac

SMC library hosts honors program showcase

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Board tables short term rental ordinance vote

Dowagiac

DUS honors retiring faculty, staff members

Buchanan

Buchanan master planning enters home stretch

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan honors community’s resiliency with annual awards

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 865,349 cases, 18,239 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County 4-H auction items available for viewing

Berrien County

Man who led police on two-state chase headed to prison

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: April 26-May 2

Buchanan

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

Berrien County

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2