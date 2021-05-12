Daily Data: Wednesday, May 12
BASEBALL
DOWAGIAC 0-8, THREE RIVERS 3-5
At Dowagiac
First Game
Three Rivers 000 010 2 – 3 7 2
Dowagiac 000 000 0 – 0 3 0
Gavin Bueter (W); Kanyon Binns (L), Maggert (7)
2B: Brady Bissett (TR) 2, Aiden Gidley (TR)
3B: Garron Gahan (TR)
Second Game
Three Rivers 004 000 1 – 5 8 4
Dowagiac 201 500 x – 8 7 1
Henry Weller (W); Connor Quake (TR), Bennett Leveck (6)
BUCHANAN 15-5, NILES 1-0
At Niles
First Game
Buchanan 005 217 – 15 15 1
Niles 100 000 – 1 4 1
Jack Branch (W); Jude Abbadessa (L), Chase Lotsbaich (4)
2B: Branch (BU), Matthew Hoover (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU), Cade Preissing (BU), Murphy Wagner (BU), Macoy West (BU)
Second Game
Buchanan 300 011 0 – 5 12 0
Niles 000 000 0 – 0 0 1
Matthew Hoover (W), Macoy West (7); Drew Racht (L)
2B: Hoover (BU)
3B: Hoover (BU)
Varsity records: Buchanan 19-2, Niles 14-8-1
EDWARDSBURG 9-10, VICKSBURG 8-3
At Edwardsburg
First Game
Vicksburg 070 001 0 – 8 7 4
Edwardsburg 100 212 3 – 9 8 5
A.J. Obren, Zach Closson (5), Nate Dalenberg (W,7); Parker Wilson, Zemitans Dylan, Gebben Cole (L,7)
2B: Logan McColley (ED), Tyler DeVries (V), Drew Havel (V)
HR: McColley (ED), Wilson (V)
Second Game
Vicksburg 000 100 2 – 3 6 1
Edwardsburg 001 009 X – 10 10 2
Sam Robinson (W), Connor Ostrander (7); Brendan Moore (L), Evan Anderson (6)
2B: A.J. Obren (ED)
HR: Parker Wilson (V), Andrew Colvin (ED)
Varsity records: Vicksburg 14-9, Edwardsburg 14-3
SOFTBALL
BUCHANAN 11-8, NILES 1-12
At Niles
First Game
Buchanan 001 027 1 – 11 14 2
Niles 000 010 0 – 1 3 3
Sophia Lozmack (W); Mya Syson (L)
2B: Hailee Kara (BU), Kamille Lemon (BU); Amira Lee (N)
3B: Hannah Herman (BU)
Second Game
Buchanan 230 030 0 – 8 10 5
Niles 251 310 x – 12 10 5
Mya Syson (W); Hailee Kara, Sophia Lozmack (2)
2B: Alexis Rauch (N), Syson (N) 2
3B: Hannah Herman (BU)
HR: Lozmack (BU), Hannah Tompkins (BU), Syson (N)
Varsity records: Buchanan 20-3, Niles 15-9
THREE RIVERS 16-16, DOWAGIAC 13-6
At Dowagiac
First Game
Three Rivers 600 240 4 – 16 14 0
Dowagiac 102 046 0 – 13 20 2
Ava Forman (W); Jessie Hulett, Sarah Allen (L)
2B: Gabby Chatvat (TR), Forman (TR); Kim Beattie (D) 2, Anna Dobberstein (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Aubrey Busby (D) 3, Allen (D)
HR: Kali Heivilin (TR) 2, Shantel Blyly (TR)
Second Game
Three Rivers 004 010 (11) – 16 15 1
Dowagiac 302 001 0 – 6 13 3
Natalie Barnes (W); Aubrey Busby (L), Jessie Hulett (7), Sarah Allen (7)
2B: Shantel Blyly (TR), Macy Ivens (TR), Barnes (TR), Brooklyn Furlong (TR), Anna Dobberstein (D) 2, Hulett (D), Caleigh Wimberley (D), Busby (D)
3B: Busby (D)
HR: Kali Heivilin (TR), Blyly (TR), Furlong (TR) 2
Varsity records: Three Rivers 11-6, Dowagiac 9-6
VICKSBURG 5-9, EDWARDSBURG 6-6
At Edwardsburg
First Game
Vicksburg 010 202 0 – 5 13 3
Edwardsburg 140 010 x – 6 8 1
Hannah Hartline (W), Emma Denison (6); Dugan (L)
2B: Payton Lewis (V), Peyton Smith (V), Brooklyn Ringler (V), Caitlin Tighe (ED)
Second Game
Vicksburg 141 021 0 – 9 10 0
Edwardsburg 401 001 0 – 6 9 4
Jordan Cook (W); Emma Denison (L), Averie Markel (5)
2B: Maddie Diekman (V), Payton Lewis (V), Denison (ED) 2
3B: Alyssa Gearhart (ED)
Varsity records: Vicksburg 24-3, Edwardsburg 11-8
TENNIS
NILES 6, LOY NORRIX 2
At Niles
Singles
- Laura Golubski (N) d. Anna Buck 6-3, 4-6, 10-3; 2. Carson Williams (LN) d. Zoe Gondeck 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Getachew (LN) d. Meg Crites 7-5, 6-1; 4. Nicole Aufie (N) d. Hanna Getachew 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
- Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Kat Suarez-Bridgette Bol 6-0, 6-0; 2. Nevaeh Williams-Anna Johnson (N) d. Lucy Langerveld-Kelcey Briggs 6-0, 6-1; 3. Stella McDaniel-Meg Klingerman (N) d. Ava Abate-Maia Lintner 6-0, 6-0; 4. Caelyn Hinds-McKayla Book (N) win by forfeit
SMC library hosts honors program showcase
DOWAGIAC — The Fred L. Mathews Library on Southwestern Michigan College’s campus is decked out with posters ready to educate... read more