May 12, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 5:13 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Counties across southwest Michigan reported new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 13,560 COVID-19 cases and 256 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That number is up from 255 deaths reported Tuesday.

Cass County also reported a new death. The county reported 4,688 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths. Tuesday, Cass County had reported 69 deaths.

Van Buren County jumped the highest with a reported number of 6,479 cases and 110 deaths, up from 107 deaths reported Tuesday.

In total, Michigan has seen 869,512 COVID-19 cases and 18,355 related deaths.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Bobcats host honors assembly for graduating seniors

Dowagiac

DUS honors April students of the month

Berrien County

Friends of Berrien County Trails launches new website

News

Niles Summer Concert Series to return in June

News

Niles hospital recognized for maternity care excellence

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market taking place Saturday, Sunday

Dowagiac

SMC library hosts honors program showcase

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Board tables short term rental ordinance vote

Dowagiac

DUS honors retiring faculty, staff members

Buchanan

Buchanan master planning enters home stretch

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan honors community’s resiliency with annual awards

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 865,349 cases, 18,239 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County 4-H auction items available for viewing

Berrien County

Man who led police on two-state chase headed to prison

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: April 26-May 2

Buchanan

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

Berrien County

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects