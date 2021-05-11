May 12, 2021

Lois Jean Rockwell, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

April 29, 1951 — May 9, 2021

Lois Jean Rockwell, 70, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital of St. Joseph, Michigan.

She was born April 29, 1951, in Niles, to the late Lyle and Willa Jean Jesswein. In 1984, Lois married Edward “Ed” Rockwell in Niles. Lois loved her pets, dogs, cats, especially her beloved cat, Baby Boy. Lois loved going up north to the Mackinac Bridge and shopping at all the stores in Mackinac City. Lois liked to go for long rides just find a road and see where it takes you. She loved to look out her window and watch her birds, especially the red cardinals.

Lois is survived by her loving husband, Ed; daughter, Melissa Moore; brother, Dale Jesswein; sister, Janis Jesswein; granddaughters, Sydni Sweet and Sara Sweet; and one great-grandson, Cater Greenman.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lyle Jesswein; mother, Willa Jean Welsh; and brother, Kenneth Jesswein.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Apple Festival Spring Market taking place Saturday, Sunday

Dowagiac

SMC library hosts honors program showcase

News

Niles City Council approves three social district permits

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 867,341 cases, 18,338 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

Berrien County

LMC offering community ESL classes beginning May 17

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Board tables short term rental ordinance vote

Dowagiac

DUS honors retiring faculty, staff members

Buchanan

Buchanan master planning enters home stretch

Berrien County

United Way of Southwest Michigan honors community’s resiliency with annual awards

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 865,349 cases, 18,239 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County 4-H auction items available for viewing

Berrien County

Man who led police on two-state chase headed to prison

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: April 26-May 2

Buchanan

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

Berrien County

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2