May 12, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May 3

By Submitted

Published 2:22 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

April 30

9:50 a.m. – Hamilton, alarm

11:25 a.m. – Lester, lost property

12:16 p.m. – Matthews/Dailey, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

12:41 p.m. – S. Front/Park, traffic stop

2:44 p.m. – Matthews/Daily, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

3:21 p.m. – Police Department, pedestrian assist

4:55 p.m. – O Reilley Auto Parts, civil complaint

6:30 p.m. – Parkside Apartments, welfare check

7:10 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, general assist

8:40 p.m. – Police Department, general assist

10:20 p.m. – E. Prairie Ronde/Mcomber, traffic stop

 

May 1

12:37a.m. – E. Telegraph, assault complaint

1:30 a.m. – Front, assault — suspect arrested

2:50 a.m. – Front, trespass complaint

3:30 a.m. – Chestnut, public peace

7:35 a.m. – Front/Sunset, traffic complaint

11:32 a.m. – Edwards, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

1:28 p.m. – Eagle Woods Apartments, civil complaint

3:30 p.m. – Cora, general assist

4:45 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Dowagiac fire

11:55 p.m. – Division, suspicious situation

 

May 2

12:45 a.m. – Cass, assist Dowagiac fire

6:14 a.m. – Family Fare, suspicious situation

7:20 a.m. – Jefferson, welfare check

7:42 a.m. – Commercial, suspicious persons

8:19 a.m. – Courtland/Orchard, disorderly subjects

12:30 p.m. – Lagrange, malicious destruction of property

1:24 p.m. – Lagrange/S. Mill, traffic stop

1:49 p.m. – N. Front/E. Wayne, traffic stop

3:59 p.m.- Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

4:50 p.m. – First, civil complaint

7:33 p.m. – McOmber, larceny complaint

11:18 p.m. – BP Gas Station. Vehicle lock-out

11:30 p.m. – Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

 

May 3

4:10 a.m. – Vineyard Place Apartments, public peace

