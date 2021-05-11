May 11, 2021

Daily Data: Tuesday, May 11

By Staff Report

Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

SOFTBALL

DECATUR 12-6, CASSOPOLIS 2-0

At Decatur

First Game

Cassopolis       020      000 – 2 3 1

Decatur           214      014 – 12 9 9 1

Cecillia Conford (W); Hunsberger (L)

2B: Gwendolyn Grosvenor (D), Riley Coulson (D)

 

Second Game

Cassopolis       000      000      0 – 0 6 1

Decatur           021      201      x – 6 8 0

Breanna Franks (W); Baker (L)

2B: Smith (CA)

ST. JOSEPH 15-13, NILES 0-2

At St. Joseph

First Game

Niles                000 – 0 1 4

St. Joseph        276 – 15 10 1

Izzy Rothrock (W); Mya Syson (L), Annabelle Johnson (3)

2B: Hailey Robison (SJ)

HR: Ellie Haunhorst (SJ) 2, Sophia Pavese (SJ), Robinson (SJ)

 

Second Game

Niles                002      000 – 2 5 6

St. Joseph        052      123 – 13 7 2

Sophia Pavese (W); Annabelle Johnson, Emerson Garrard (L,2)

2B: Ashlynn Wilken (N), Pavese (SJ)

 

BASEBALL

DECATUR 10-4, CASSOPOLIS

At Decatur

First Game

Cassopolis       000      00 – 0 2 0

Decatur           102      43 – 10 7 2

Brandon Bruno (W), Landon Hovenkamp (5); Mason Polomcak (L), Collin Bogue (5)

2B: Kendon Williams (CA), Andrew Confer (D)

3B: Ethan Makowski (D)

 

Second Game

Cassopolis       300      000 – 3 3 4

Decatur           002      002 – 4 5 2

Ethan Makowski (W), Brendan Hunsberger (6); Kendon Williams (L), Collin Bogue (6)

3B: Landon Fisher (D)

 

TENNIS

BRANDYWINE 6, SCHOOLCRAFT 2

At Schoolcraft

Singles

  1. Jessica William (BW) d. Maleah Hampton 6-4, 6-3; 2. Mara Pearce (S) d. . Hannah Earles 6-4, 6-0; 3. Morgan Beehler (S) d. Mari Allen 6-0, 6-0; 4. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Lindsey Hills 6-0; 6-0

 

Doubles

1.Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Brooke Medema-Alexis Candler 6-0, 6-1; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) d. Madalyn DeYoung-Molly Evans 6-0, 6-2; 3. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (BW) d. Mia Mulder-Avery Eddy 6-0, 6-0; 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW) d. Haley Matthews-Audrey Nadrasik 6-0, 6-0

Varsity record: Brandywine 11-0

 

NEW BUFFALO/BRIDGMAN/LMC 6, DOWAGIAC 2

At Dowagiac

Singles

  1. Isabella Tyler (NB/B/LMC) wins by default; 2. Izzy Schrauebn (NB/B/LMC) d. Isabella Ruiz 6-3, 6-2; 3. Ruby Maggert (D) d. Alvia Abram 6-0, 6-1; 4. (NB/B/LMC) wins by forfeit

 

Doubles

  1. Gabbi Munson-Lily Hiler (D) d. Ella Brown-Savina Liotine 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; 2. Lily Barker-Kaylee Marcks (NB/B/LMC) win by forfeit; 4. Lauren Schaeffer-Adriana Nimtz (NB/B/LMC) win by forfeit

 

KALAMAZOO CHRISTIAN 5, BUCHANAN 3

At Buchanan

Singles

  1. Mikaela West (KC) d. Lorna Matuszewski 6-2, 6-1; 2. Katie Schau (BU) d. Alexandria Augustus 6-1, 7-5; 3. Claire Shelton (BU) d. Malia Verkalk 6-4, 6-3; 4. Buchanan wins by forfeit

 

Doubles

  1. Rachel Feddema-Molly Huffstetler (KC) d. Mehkenna Olinghouse-Kady Roberts 6-1, 6-3; 2. Elise DeKoekoek-Samantha Bertrand (KC) d. Riley Carpon-Norah Kuteemeier 6-3, 1-6, 7-6; 4. Alea Hoogenboom-Carly Kirksen (KC) d. Grace Bachman-Mykyna Meseraull 6-2, 6-2
