May 10, 2021

The Niles tennis team edged Paw Paw to win its own tournament on Saturday. It was the second tournament victory of the year for the Vikings. (Submitted photo)

Niles edges Paw Paw to win own doubles tournament

By Staff Report

Published 11:11 am Monday, May 10, 2021

NILES — For the second time this season, the Niles girls tennis team walked off the court carrying a first-place trophy.

This time, the Vikings edged Paw Paw 13-12 to capture its own doubles tournament on Saturday. Buchanan finished third with eight points, and Kalamazoo Central finished fourth with three points.

The tournament had six flights, with the No. 1 and No. 2 flights consisting of each team’s No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, and their No. 3 and No. 4 singles players teaming up for another flight.

Niles took first place in No. 2 doubles as Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight, who normally play No. 1 doubles for the Vikings, went 3-0 on the day. Also taking first place were Meg Klingerman and Stella McDaniel, who normally play No. 3 doubles for the Vikings. They were also 3-0 on the day.

Finishing second for Niles were Meg Crites and Nicole Aufie, who are usually singles players, as they were 2-1 against Paw Paw, Buchanan and Kalamazoo Central. Nevaeh Williams and Anna Johnson were second at No. 4 doubles with a 2-1 record, while Zoe Gondeck and Anna Kennedy were third at No. 6 doubles. They also went 2-1 on the day.

Earlier this season, Niles won the Coldwater Quad.

 

