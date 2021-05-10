May 11, 2021

Arnold J. Ruelle, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:19 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

March 14, 1936 — May 5, 2021

Arnold J. Ruelle, 85, of Niles, passed away in Hanson Hospice House on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Arnold was born on March 14, 1936, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to the late Emmanuel and Marie (Laurent) Ruelle.

On July 11, 1964, in Battle Creek, Michigan, he married the former Judith Ann Schultz.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Judith, and his sisters, Elain Kruszka and Marion Ahearn.

Arnold is survived by his children, Scott (Michael) Ruelle, of Buchanan, Robyn (Brian) Singleton, of West Chester, Ohio, and Michael (Julie) Ruelle, of Niles; grandchildren, Jordan(Bailey Tinkham) Ruelle and Jacob (Addison Davies) Ruelle, Zachery Singleton, Riley and Jensen Ruelle; and a great grandchild, Harper Ruelle. He is also survived by his brother, Ron Ruelle.

Arnold honorably served in the Army at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center and Ft. Holabird. He was honorably discharged in 1965. After serving in the military, he went to college and received his bachelor of business degree. Arnold was an accountant for Clark Equipment for many years.

He was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Niles. Arnold enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and was a longtime fan and season ticket holder of Notre Dame Hockey. He spent time in the Upper Peninsula where he had a cabin. Most of all, Arnold had a love for his family. He cherished the time he was able to be with his children and grandchildren.

In keeping with Arnold’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Online condolences, photos and messages may be shared with the family at halbritterwickens.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 865,349 cases, 18,239 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County 4-H auction items available for viewing

Berrien County

Man who led police on two-state chase headed to prison

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: April 26-May 2

Buchanan

Buchanan Middle School threat under investigation

Berrien County

SMCAA celebrates Community Action Month

Berrien County

2021-22 Strengthening Schools grant cycle open

Cass County

Chase leads to the capture of larceny suspects

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2

Dowagiac

Dowagiac National Guard Hosts Food Truck Muster

Brandywine Education

Tri-County Head Start planning new Cass County facility

Cass County

Cass County commissioners support four-year terms

Berrien County

Broadband survey finds lack of access for Berrien County residents

Cass County

COA partners with health department to deliver vaccines to homebound residents

News

Local EMS to deploy COVID-19 treatments in-house to high risk patients

Berrien County

Niles MSP post searches for missing man

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale