May 8, 2021

Plainwell’s Alex Blanton is flanked at the signing with SMC cross country by his parents, Allen and Gretchen Blanton, and his coach, Scott Evans. (Submitted photo)

Plainwell’s Blanton to run at SMC

By Submitted

Published 8:57 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Plainwell High School’s Alex Blanton signed a letter of intent for Southwestern Michigan College’s fall return to National Junior College Athletic Association cross country on Wednesday.

Blanton joins Robert “Buster” Ward, William Westphal and Ben Gillesby, of Cassopolis, Gavin Smith, of Decatur, and Samuel Reed-Loomis, of Otsego, committed to the Roadrunners for fall 2021, along with two women, Mishawaka’s Bailee Shambaugh and Coloma’s Vanessa Crisenbery.

Blanton was flanked at the signing in the Performing Arts Center by his parents, Allen and Gretchen Blanton, and his coach, Scott Evans, who suggested he look into SMC.

Blanton started running in seventh grade as a miler on the track team. He grew up in Richardson, Texas, a Dallas suburb, until eighth grade, when his family moved to Allegan County, and he started cross country. He has a younger brother in seventh grade.

Blanton turned in his 5K personal best of 18:16 at regionals junior year. In track, he runs the 400 and 800 meters for Plainwell, which, like Dowagiac and Edwardsburg, belongs to the Wolverine Conference.

He also participates on the Trojans’ swim team and works as a lifeguard. In fact, he saved a man’s life who was having a heart attack.

He played soccer until he gave it up to focus on cross country.

“I dropped soccer when I started high school and realized I liked this more. I started soccer when I was 3 and did it all the way up until freshman year,” he said.

Running helps Blanton feel free, gets him out of his head and relaxes him, as he also likes to strategize during races, which can lead to overthinking.

Running will give him ample time to mull his academic options, as he is interested in pursuing one of three distinct areas — teaching, forestry to become a park ranger “because I like being outside” or physical therapy.

Work occupies his spare time. For the past year he has been employed at Plainwell’s Meijer as a courtesy clerk, which includes corralling shopping carts.

“I’m going to work at Meijer and the pool and run this summer,” Blanton said. “I’m going to try doing an easy five miles on Mondays and Fridays. Then I’ll run to my grandparents’ in Gun Lake, which is about 13 miles, for my long run on Wednesdays. Tuesdays and Thursdays will be my workout days. I’ll try to do mile repeats of some sort or a tempo run.”

“I really like how [SMC’s] campus looks,” he said. “I’ve run in Dowagiac twice this year, and really like the trails. Plainwell has steeper hills. One is called Kilimanjaro,” as in Africa’s highest mountain, a dormant volcano in Tanzania. “I’ve run with my aunt in Oregon and really like the hilly trails there.”

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

Berrien County

LMC supports Biden’s plan for free community college

Dowagiac

Mobile medical unit providing free ultrasound, STD testing

Berrien County

Niles man, Buchanan woman share experiences from COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Business

Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce celebrates business award winners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 30-May2

Dowagiac

Dowagiac National Guard Hosts Food Truck Muster

Brandywine Education

Tri-County Head Start planning new Cass County facility

Cass County

Cass County commissioners support four-year terms

Berrien County

Broadband survey finds lack of access for Berrien County residents

Cass County

COA partners with health department to deliver vaccines to homebound residents

News

Local EMS to deploy COVID-19 treatments in-house to high risk patients

Berrien County

Niles MSP post searches for missing man

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber

News

Niles Renaissance Faire returns May 15 to Plym Park

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game