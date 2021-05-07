May 7, 2021

EPS reports no threat to students following report of suspicious individual

By Staff Report

Published 2:12 pm Friday, May 7, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public School Superintendent Jim Knoll reported that there was no threat to students, following a report of a suspicious person Friday morning.

In a communication sent to parents, Knoll reported that Friday morning the district was notified by a student that a suspicious individual, carry a potential weapon, was walking within a mile of the school district. The district then notified local authorities and immediately put its emergency protocols in motion.

Local authorities located the individuals and determined that there was no threat to anyone. Once the district was notified of this by police, the schools returned to their normal schedules.

“We would like to thank our EPS student for the notification, the local law enforcement for their timely response and our buildings who responded quickly and appropriately,” Knoll said. “As always, the safety and health of our students and staff remains our number one priority.”

