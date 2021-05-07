Dowagiac National Guard Hosts Food Truck Muster

DOWAGIAC — Stomachs were filled Wednesday night as the Michigan Army National Guard’s Dowagiac Armory hosted its inaugural Food Truck Muster from 5 to 8 p.m. in its parking lot.

The event featured four food trucks in Pigs Head Barbecue, of Gobles, Smothered & Covered Fries and More of Mishawaka, Motor Mouth, of Paw Paw, and Smokin’ 8’s Food Truck, of Kalamazoo, as well as dessert vendor Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company, of Kalamazoo.

The event served as a way for community members to try different varieties of food while also allowing the National Guard to recruit and be visible amid the pandemic. Sergeant First Class Jason Brautigam, the National Guard’s lead recruiter for the area along with Staff Sergeant Kelsey Poirier, said if the food trucks were happy with the event that the armory would host more in the future.