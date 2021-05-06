Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

NILES – The Niles History Center and Fort St. Joseph archeology leadership are calling for up-and-coming archaeologists and anthropologists to sign up for virtual camps this summer centering on Fort St. Joseph.

Fort St. Joseph Summer Camps will return for summer 2021 in a virtual format. Experienced Camp Instructor Tim Bober, from Western Michigan University, has developed content to connect campers to Fort St. Joseph’s history and archaeological training through engaging online activities.

Fort St. Joseph Field Director Erika Hartley is excited that camps will be returning online. “Although we will miss having campers with us in the field this year, this way we can ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Hartley said.

Virtual archaeology campers will spend mornings in face-to-face instruction with instructor Tim Bober. Additional activities will be provided for further study.

Bober has taught various archaeology camps and anthropology courses for more than 10 years. During the pandemic, Bober has worked to develop online courses for students.

“We are fortunate to have Tim [Bober] as our camp instructor. He receives rave reviews from all the camps he has led and I know that students will have a great learning experience this year,” said Niles History Center Director Christina Arseneau.

Three different camps are offered: Middle School Camp, for students entering grades six through eight, July 19 to 23, High School Camp, for students entering grades nine to 12, July 26-30, and Lifelong Learners and Educators Camp, Aug. 2-6.

The cost to participate is $100. Need-based scholarships are available. Online registrations can be found on the NHC website at nileshistorycenter.org.

Contact the Niles History Center for more information on Virtual Archaeology Camps at (269) 845-4054 or nileshistory@nilesmi.org.