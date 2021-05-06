Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — A Cassopolis man is being treated for injuries following a shooting during a Constantine little league game Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Constantine Police Department were called to Constantine Little League Complex at Meadow Lane and S. Washington Street on reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene roughly one minute after dispatch and found a 38-year-old Cassopolis man with multiple gunshot injuries. The victim was conscious and alert and was treated by medical first responders before being transported by helicopter to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

“At present, we do not know his condition,” reported Chief of Police Mark Honeysett.

At least two ballgames were played at the little league field last evening, and both had either just finished their games or were very nearly finished, according to police. Most of the ballplayers and spectators were still at the field at the time of the shooting, but none were injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident remains under investigation, but anyone with information is urged by officers to call the Constantine Police Department at (269) 435-2085.

Constantine police were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police and the Major Crime Task Force under the direction of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.