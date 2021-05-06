Brenda Starrett, formerly of Dowagiac

April 18, 1954 — May 5, 2021

Brenda Starrett, 67, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62, Dowagiac, with Rev. David Helmuth officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Sodus. Friends may visit with the family from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, also at the Church. Memorial donations in Brenda’s name may be made to Spiritual Paradise Church of God Mountain Assembly in Glasgow, Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Those wishing to sign Brenda’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkch.com.

Brenda was born April 18, 1954, in Benton Harbor to Arnold & Myrtie (Bailey) Francis. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School, Class of 1972, and attended Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac. Brenda worked with her daughter, Amanda, at JAC Custom Pouches as a seamstress, manufacturing hospital supplies. Most importantly, she devoted her life to serving God and sharing the Good News to others by ministering at various Churches and events in the surrounding area. On July 21, 2012, she married Larry Starrett in Dowagiac. When not sharing the Gospel or spending time with her loving family, Brenda enjoyed quilting, sewing and travel.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Tommy (Angela) Walker, of Niles, Veronica (Shon Stewart) Hetler, of Bridgman, Amanda (Thomas) Ottinger, of Dowagiac, Michelle Henslee, of Marcellus, Tammy Henslee, of Edwardsburg, Judy Scott of Fayette, Alabama, Dennis “DW” Henslee, of Edwardsburg; numerous stepchildren; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; her brother, David (Vicky) Francis, of Benton Harbor; her sister, Arlene Sebastion of Bridgman; numerous nieces & nephews; and her wife-in-law Linda McDaniel-Walker, of Portage, Indiana.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, second husband, Dennis “Sonny” Henslee, in 2009, her granddaughter, Rebecca Walker, in 2013, and by siblings, Anthony “Ray” Francis, Barbara MacGregor, Lois Sink, Myrna Schuck, and Margaret Francis.