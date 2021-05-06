May 6, 2021

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

By Submitted

Published 3:03 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

BERRIEN CENTER —The Berrien Conservation District is taking orders for native wildflowers and grasses. The deadline for orders is Thursday, May 20, and orders are to be picked up at Love Creek County Park and Nature Center, 9292 Huckleberry Road, Berrien Center, on Thursday, May 27.

Some species will also be available to purchase the day of order pick-up from noon to 4 p.m. Orders can be made online at berriencd.org or an order form can be mailed upon request.

Native plants are adapted to this region’s soils and climate, and require little maintenance once established, said Nancy Carpenter, Berrien County Conservation District manager.

“They are a valuable food source for many insects and birds that many ornamental plants cannot provide,” she said. “Native plants have strong, extensive root systems that help rainwater infiltrate deep into the soil and protect the soil from erosion. Wildflowers and grasses can also enhance the beauty of any landscape.”

Admission to Love Creek will be waived during this time.

To request an order form or for questions, call The Berrien Conservation District at (269) 471-9111 ext. 3.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan woman named junior member of American Angus Association

Berrien County

Berrien County Conservation District hosting native plant sale

Cass County

Cass County Fair to host Spring Fling Campout

Dowagiac

Town and Country Garden Club to host annual plant sale

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac elementary students thank nurses during National Nurses Week

Edwardsburg

Biggby Coffee location opens in Edwardsburg

News

Fort St. Joseph archaeology virtual camps coming this summer

Business

Two new businesses receive ribbon-tying ceremonies from Dowagiac chamber

News

Niles Renaissance Faire returns May 15 to Plym Park

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in shooting at Constantine little league game

Business

Niles dispensary donates to two area nonprofits

Buchanan

New yoga studio to open in downtown Buchanan

Dowagiac

John Seculoff named Esteemed Leading Knight of Dowagiac Elks Lodge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 854,536 cases, 17,939 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School installs water filling station with MEC grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Citywide Cleanup Drive-Thru to begin May 15

Business

Niles woman opens Anew Divine Beauty Salon

Berrien County

HCU launches chatbot to enhance digital member experience

Berrien County

MDHHS updates epidemic order, lifts mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people

Berrien County

Peace Officer Memorial Day Service to take place May 14

Dowagiac

Dowagiac graduate receives WMU scholarship

Berrien County

Niles nonprofit for pets receives Petco Love grant

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 851,947 cases, 17,897 deaths