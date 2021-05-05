May 6, 2021

Daily Data: Thursday, May 6

By Staff Report

Published 11:42 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

GOLF

BCS Athletic Conference Jamboree

At Comstock

Medalist

Matt McKeel, Niles – 40

 

Team Scores

Niles 177, South Haven 215, Comstock 220

 

Niles Results

Matt McKeel 40, Evan Bruckner 43, George Pullen 43, Aiden Krueger 51

 

BCS Athletic Conference Jamboree

At Berrien Springs

Medalist

George Pullen, Niles; Ethan Valentine, Buchanan – 38

 

Team Scores

Niles 170, Comstock 195

 

Niles Results

George Pullen 38, Evan Bruckner 43, Matt McKeel 45, Aiden Kruger 45

 

TENNIS

STURGIS 8, DOWAGIAC 0

At Dowagiac

Singles

  1. Rylee Carver (S) d. Scout Hunsberger 6-0, 6-1; 2. Amy Chen (S) d. Isabella Ruiz 6-0, 6-0; 3. MacKenzie McMillin (S) wins by forfeit; 4. Sturgis wins by forfeit

 

Doubles

  1. Kristen Ward-Hayley Miller (S) d. Gabbi Munson-Lily Hiler 6-0, 6-1; 2. Vivienne Merchant-Tina Tran (S) d. Rubby Maggert-Taylor Palmer 6-0, 6-0; 3. Emily Schuller-Tess (S) wins by forfeit; 4. Sturgis wins by forfeit

 

BASEBALL

BRANDYWINE 24-24, LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC 1-0

At Brandywine

First Game

Lake Michigan             001 – 1 2 1

Brandywine                 (14)(10)x – 24 18 1

Cam Barrier (W), Hunter Heath (2), Gabe Gouin (3)

2B: Kendall Chrismon (BW), Tyler Deming (BW), Gouin (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW)

HR: James Vaughn (BW)

 

Second Game

Lake Michigan             000 – 0 0 5

Brandywine                 (15)9x – 24 15 1

Micah Gamble (W, no-hitter), Kendall Chrismon (3)

2B: James Barnes (BW) 2, Jamier Palmer (BW)

Varsity record: Brandywine 9-5

 

BUCHANAN 4-8, CONSTANTINE 3-0

At Buchanan

First Game

Constantine     001      010      010 – 3 6 1

Buchanan        001      100      011 – 4 8 3

Drew Glavin, Jack Branch (W,9); Trevor Tice, Jacob Derda (L,5)

2B: Tice (CO) 2, Matthew Hoover (BU), Macoy West (BU)

 

Second Game

Constantine     000      00 – 0 5 1

Buchanan        001      17 0 – 8 8 0

Macoy West (W); Brayden Clark (L)

2B: West (BU)

Varsity record: Buchanan 15-2

 

SOFTBALL

BUCHANAN 17-13, CONSTANTINE 0-0

At Buchanan

First Game

Constantine     000 – 0 0 4

Buchanan        (12)5x – 17 16 0

Sophia Lozmack (W, no-hitter)

2B: Hannah Herman (BU), Hailee Kara (BU), Lozmack (BU)

HR: Alea Fisher (BU), Herman (BU)

 

Second game

Constantine     000      00 – 0 2 1

Buchanan        175      0x – 13 11 4

Camille Lozmack (W)

2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Sophia Lozmack (BU) 2

Varsity record: Buchanan 18-0

 

BRANDYWINE 17-17, LAKE MICHIGAN CATHOLIC 2-7

At Brandywine

First Game

Lake Michigan             200      0 – 2 3 4

Brandywine                 464      3 – 17 16 1

Haley Scott (W); Jane Cutter (L)

2B: Scott (BW), Presley Gogley (BW)

3B: Malikiyyah Adbullah (BW), Cutter (LMC)

 

Second Game

Lake Michigan             430      00 – 7 3 9

Brandywine                 237      23 – 17 10 3

Gogley, Scott (W,3); Jane Cutter (L)

2B: Scott (BW)

HR: Scott (BW)

Varsity record: Brandywine 4-9

 

LAKESHORE 7-17, NILES 2-2

At Stevensville

First Game

Niles                000      000      2 – 2 5 1

Lakeshore        320      101      x – 7 9 1

Gianna Kerschbaum (W), Avery Arwood (7); Mya Syson (L)

2B: Anna Chellman (L), Hannah Stankiewicz (L), Kerschbaum (L)

 

Second Game

Niles                000      2 – 2 3 2

Lakeshore        842      3 – 17 7 1

Anna Chellman (W); Chloe Hargreaves (L), Annabelle Johnson (2)

2B: Chellman (L)

 

