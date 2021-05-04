K&M announces 2021 scholarship winner

CASSOPOLIS — K&M Machine-Fabricating, Inc. in Cassopolis recently announced its Earl G. Marhanka Scholarship winner for fall 2021. The scholarship program was established in 2001 in recognition of K&M’s 50th anniversary and in honor of the entrepreneurial spirit of its founder, Mr. Earl G. Marhanka.

To date, more than $250,000 has been awarded to more than 60 students of K&M employees. This year’s scholarship recipient will receive $2,000.

The recipient is Austin Verstreater, a graduate of Waverly High School in Lansing. He will be attending Kent State University. Once at Kent State, Verstreater plans to major in theatre studies. During high school, he was involved in choir, student government and theater as an actor, director and stage crew. He is the son of Scott Verstreater, program manager.

In addition to Verstreater, six scholarship winners from previous years are eligible to renew their $2,000 scholarships. They are: