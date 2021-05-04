Dowagiac duo earn All-Wolverine Conference

DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Plainwell landed a pair of players on the all-league girls basketball first team.

Runners-up Edwardsburg and Three Rivers each had one player on the first team.

Ella Castelucci was the selection for the Eddies. Edwardsburg also had Macey Laubach and Katie Schaible named second game.

Dowagiac had a pair of honorable mention sections in Allie Conner and Alanah Smith.

Plainwell’s Tim Rieman was Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Basketball

First Game

Ella Castelucci, Edwardsburg

Jayden Jameson, Otsego

Katelyn Baney, Paw Paw

Vannessa Robinson, Plainwell

Lauren Vanderstelt, Plainwell

Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers

Hannah Vallier, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Tim Rieman, Plainwell

Second Team

Ana Allen, Allegan

Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg

Katie Schaible, Edwardsburg

Kaitlyn Payseno, Otsego

Maya Johnson, Plainwell

Korin Whitcomb, Sturgis

Rylie Kelly, Three Rivers

Chloe Hatridge, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Kaitlyn Fulton, Allegan

Allie Conner, Dowagiac

Taylor Rickli, Paw Paw

Ellery Troff, Plainwell

Natalie Barnes, Three Rivers

Danielle Diekman, Vicksburg

Carlee Rynearson, Allegan

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac

Cali Miller, Otsego

Allie Hawkes, Plainwell

Juliette Schroeder, Sturgis

Gabby Charvat, Three Rivers

Finals Standings

Plainwell 8-0

Edwardsburg 6-2

Three Rivers 6-2

Otsego 5-3

Vicksburg 5-3

Paw Paw 3-5

Sturgis 2-6

Allegan 1-7

Dowagiac 0-8