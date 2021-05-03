May 4, 2021

Niles Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to planning hurdles, COVID concerns

By Christina Clark

Published 11:07 am Monday, May 3, 2021

NILES – The Niles nonprofit in charge of lighting the fuse on Fourth of July fireworks this year has decided against striking the match.

The Fourth of July fireworks are usually hosted by nonprofit Niles Music and More at the Four Flags Apple Festival grounds. Due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit decided against moving forward with committing to the event this year.

“Hindsight is much clearer than foresight,” said Caryn Adler, president of the board for Niles Music and More. “We don’t know what it’s going to be like on July 4, 2021, but we do know from past history that the fireworks drew 4,000 to 6,000 people. They were pretty tightly packed.”

The unknowns for the nonprofit spanned from state mandates on gatherings, COVID-19 case counts and responsibilities of enforcing rules in place at the time.

“We know that if other communities decide not to do their fireworks, and we did them [in Niles], guess where people are going to come to see fireworks? That [attendance] number is going to swell.”

Among concerns from Niles Music and More’s board were adequate parking for an influx of people, how to enforce social distancing, and how to create a scenario that would not be taxing for the public safety departments.

“We decided as a board that we would not be stepping up to do them this year, even though it is our intention for multiple years down the road,” Adler said. “We have to get a deposit down for the fireworks purveyor right now, and if we were not able to put them on, then we would be out thousands of dollars in the deposit.”

The Niles Music and More board reportedly voted unanimously to not host the Fourth of July event this year.

“We didn’t think we could safely execute them,” Adler said.

In 2020, the fireworks were approved in June. The nonprofit canceled just days after being approved due to the inability to secure commitments from vendors since COVID-19 mandates were frequently shifting.

In the future, Adler hopes Niles Music and More can host an expanded celebration of the Fourth of July tradition. Potential plans for a future event include an earlier start time to allow for food vendors, live music and craft vendors. Adler said her group hopes to make the fireworks easy and fun to attend for all.

“We’re not pulling the plug on us ever doing them,” Adler said. “Our decision was solely related to putting them on, or not putting them on, this year.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan building getting new life

Education

Ballard Elementary rolls out red carpet for teachers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to probation violation

News

Niles Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to planning hurdles, COVID concerns

News

Niles Police Log: April 22-28

Edwardsburg

Volunteers plant 30 trees at Edwardsburg Sports Complex

Cass County

Elkhart teen given chance to keep domestic violence off record

Buchanan

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Dowagiac

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company joins movement prioritizing mental health

Cass County

Cassopolis man sentenced for 2018 misconduct

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

News

Niles celebrates two retiring fire lieutenants

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in crash on Middle Crossing Road

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 26-28

Giving

Evy’s Closet to reopen May 6

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates Top 10 graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in Wayne Township crash

Brandywine Education

Retired Brandywine teacher, coach inducted into Edwardsburg Public Schools Hall of Fame

News

Niles Cannabis Festival hashes out details with city

Buchanan

Buchanan leadership, Andrews University present revitalization project