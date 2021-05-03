Maria Sipocz, of Niles

Dec. 23, 1925 — April 29, 2021

Maria Sipocz, 95, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Woodland Terrace at Longmeadow.

Maria was born on Dec. 23, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to the late Juan and Carmen Soto.

On Jan. 21, 1956, she married Stephen A. Sipocz who passed away in 2011.

She is also preceded in death by her parents and four sisters and two brothers.

Surviving Maria are her children; Frances (Dennis) Sipocz-Richardson of LaPorte, IN, Steve Sipocz of Niles, Sandra (Kevin) Sipocz-Runyon, of Niles; grandchildren, Aaron Richardson, of Chicago, Robin Richardson, of Vermont, Mark (Carmen) Richardson, Kristine (Josh) Ostrom, of Mishawaka, Kayla (Bob) Beauchamp, of Niles, Amy (Mike) Benson, of Kalamazoo, and Larry Landis, Jr., of Ft. Wayne. Maria was also blessed with 12 great grandchildren.

Maria was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Niles and was a long-time member of the Christian Mothers Group. She was also a member of the National Audubon Society. Maria was known for her love of birds. She enjoyed making miniature dollhouses and crocheting. Maria loved tending her flower gardens.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church 3 N. 19th St. in Niles. A Rosary will be prayed in the church at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at Calvary Cemetery in Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Condolences may be shared with the family at halbritterwickens.com.

Memorials in Maria’s name may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church or to Caring Circle Hospice.