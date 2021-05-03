May 4, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 3:04 pm Monday, May 3, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,256 COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,310 cases and 103 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 8 849,420 37,514 COVID-19 cases and 17,771 related deaths.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan building getting new life

Education

Ballard Elementary rolls out red carpet for teachers

Berrien County

Niles man pleads guilty to probation violation

News

Niles Fourth of July fireworks canceled due to planning hurdles, COVID concerns

News

Niles Police Log: April 22-28

Edwardsburg

Volunteers plant 30 trees at Edwardsburg Sports Complex

Cass County

Elkhart teen given chance to keep domestic violence off record

Buchanan

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Dowagiac

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company joins movement prioritizing mental health

Cass County

Cassopolis man sentenced for 2018 misconduct

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

News

Niles celebrates two retiring fire lieutenants

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in crash on Middle Crossing Road

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 26-28

Giving

Evy’s Closet to reopen May 6

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates Top 10 graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in Wayne Township crash

Brandywine Education

Retired Brandywine teacher, coach inducted into Edwardsburg Public Schools Hall of Fame

News

Niles Cannabis Festival hashes out details with city

Buchanan

Buchanan leadership, Andrews University present revitalization project