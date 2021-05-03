COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 849,420 cases, 17,771 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,256 COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,310 cases and 103 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 8 849,420 37,514 COVID-19 cases and 17,771 related deaths.