April 30, 2021

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

By Max Harden

Published 2:04 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The fireworks show will go on this upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac received approval from the Dowagiac City Council Monday to move forward with its annual Freedom Fireworks event.

The nonprofit is now accepting donations for the show, which will take place at dusk on July 2 at
Russom Park.

“I think it’s a great event,” said Young Professionals member Jessica Shank, who co-chairs the event with Rachel Breden. “We see families set up camp well before dusk. They’ll bring food, yard games. They take advantage of it as a family event. That’s what we try to do as a group is to offer family events like this.”

The event being family-oriented appeals to Shank, who looks forward to the event every year.

“As a mom, I enjoy the family aspect,” she said. “It’s the gathering of friends and family that makes
it special.”

The organization is excited to host the event again after making it work last year during the pandemic. The Young Professionals again ask that all spectators wear masks if able and maintain social distancing while parking and to remain home if sick or exhibiting symptoms.

“Despite challenges with COVID mandates, we were able to have fireworks last year,” Shank said. “The community came together and we were able to raise more money than the years before. We were very fortunate the community came together to help us fund it.”

Readers interested in donating can mail donations to: Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, PO Box 586, Dowagiac MI 49047. Readers can also like the Young Professionals’ Facebook page, where Shank said a donations tab/link will be posted in the coming days.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Buchanan

Olympics-bound Buchanan native partners with Team Milk

Dowagiac

Rotary Club tours renovated Dowagiac District Library

Cass County

Cass County adds new attractions to Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company joins movement prioritizing mental health

Cass County

Cassopolis man sentenced for 2018 misconduct

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host annual Fourth of July fireworks

News

Niles celebrates two retiring fire lieutenants

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in crash on Middle Crossing Road

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: April 26-28

Giving

Evy’s Closet to reopen May 6

Cassopolis

Cassopolis celebrates Top 10 graduates

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths

Cass County

Dowagiac man injured in Wayne Township crash

Brandywine Education

Retired Brandywine teacher, coach inducted into Edwardsburg Public Schools Hall of Fame

News

Niles Cannabis Festival hashes out details with city

Buchanan

Buchanan leadership, Andrews University present revitalization project

Business

Dowagiac entrepreneur developing new short-term rental property

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces senior leadership transition

Berrien County

Two apprehended following multiple-city pursuit

Education

Eastside Connections students perform wax museum project outdoors

Business

New Dowagiac health clinic aims to be one-stop destination for community

Cass County

Cass County Public Transportation seeks input on transit needs

Brandywine Education

LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday

Business

Reopening fitness studio to take former bicycle shop storefront