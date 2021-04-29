April 29, 2021

Spectrum Health Lakeland announces senior leadership transition

By Submitted

Published 9:02 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

ST. JOSEPH — Spectrum Health Lakeland has announced the retirement of Mary Ann Pater, JD, RN, who served as the organization’s vice president of legal and general counsel since 1987. Filling her role on the senior leadership team is Thomas Huyck, JD, who brings more than 20 years of legal experience to Lakeland.

Pater earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit. She also holds an associate degree in nursing from Lake Michigan College. Over the last three decades, Pater has helped lead Lakeland through tremendous growth, both in the number and breadth of facilities and services, and its continued focus on patient safety and quality.

“I’ve most valued the people and relationships I’ve developed in my more than 34 years at Lakeland,” Pater said. “I am so very proud of the safe, high-quality health care services we provide to our community and have the utmost confidence in the organization’s future thanks to an exceptional team of physicians, nurses, and support staff.”

Huyck joins Lakeland from North Carolina where he previously served as chief legal officer for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. Prior to that he was a partner with James-Bates-Brannan-Groover, LLP in Macon, Georgia. Huyck holds a master of public administration degree from Valdosta State University, Georgia and a Juris Doctor from Mercer University, Georgia. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Association of Corporate Counsel and American Health Lawyers Association.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to work with such a compassionate and capable team and look forward to serving the legal needs of those who care for our community every day,” Huyck said.

