PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan at Niles track
NILES — Visiting Buchanan swept its BSC Athletic Conference track meet with Niles on Wednesday.
The Bucks won the boy’s portion of the meet 64-55, while the Buchanan girls won 96-37.
Due to potential weather, the meet was started early and events were combined to speed things up.
