April 29, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 837,514 cases, 17,575 deaths

By Submitted

Published 5:08 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 13,168 COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 4,575 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 6,250 cases and 100 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 837,514 COVID-19 cases and 17,575 related deaths.

