PHOTO GALLERY: Niles sweeps Brandywine
NILES — Host Niles defeated cross-town rival Brandywine 13-3 in both games of the BCS Athletic Conference Red Division doubleheader Tuesday.
With the sweep, Niles Coach Mike Vota picked up career wins No. 399 and No. 400.
Niles is now 10-1 on the season. Brandywine falls to 5-5.
