April 28, 2021

LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday

By Submitted

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College graduates will celebrate this year’s commencement ceremony in-person, although not in the traditional way.

Because of COVID-19, last year’s graduates had to celebrate virtually, but this weekend LMC’s 74th and 73rd graduating classes are invited to participate in a combination drive-in/drive-thru ceremony.

It will be hosted at 2 p.m. Saturday in parking lot two behind the Hanson Technology Center on the College’s Benton Harbor campus.

Graduates and their guests will watch both live presenters and pre-recorded segments from their vehicles. Large screens will be set up for easy viewing, and sound will be broadcast on a professional sound system and over FM radio. The event also will be broadcast live on LMC’s YouTube channel.

Presenters include LMC Board of Trustees Chair Jeff Curry; Board of Trustees Vice Chair John Grover; LMC President Trevor Kubatzke; Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Leslie Kellogg; Student Speaker Harold Milliner; and several faculty members.

After the ceremony, graduates will be guided through a diploma pickup line where names will be announced, and photos can be taken. Graduates and guests will be expected to follow standard COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The graduates of 2021 will receive degrees in 29 areas of study and 12 certificate programs, totaling 360 associate degrees and 19 certificates. For more information, visit the LMC website.

Graduates from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

  • Michelle Lynn Borkowski, of Buchanan
  • Caryn Stephanie DeFreez, of Buchanan
  • Kollin Levi Gallegos, of Buchanan
  • Cathy A Ganu, of Buchanan
  • Hannah Marie Hall, of Buchanan
  • Victoria Lynn Hilkene-Hoffman, of Buchanan
  • Amanda Marie King, of Buchanan
  • Emily Noelle Kotesky, of Buchanan
  • Adam Michael McBride, of Buchanan
  • Caleb Chase Morse, of Buchanan
  • Joshua Richard Newport, of Buchanan
  • Brandon Charles Rogers, of Buchanan
  • Oscar Hernan Sanchez Jr., of Buchanan
  • Cynthia Morgan Shepardson, of Buchanan
  • Kaleb Steven Steakley, of Buchanan
  • Joshua Wolfe, of Buchanan
  • Josilyn Joe Derda, of Cassopolis
  • Emily Marie Dodd, of Dowagiac
  • Paloma Mireles, of Dowagiac
  • Colin Scott Schmeling, of Dowagiac
  • Amiyah N Smith, of Dowagiac
  • Grace Olivia Younger, of Dowagiac
  • Alexis Rochelle Ryman, of Edwardsburg
  • Jonah Michael Sibley, of Edwardsburg
  • Jeimy Adams, of Niles
  • Nicholas Aaron Ahlgrim, of Niles
  • Daniel Eyers Bates, of Niles
  • Aurora Diane Brittin, of Niles
  • Michelle Lindsay Crouch, of Niles
  • Alisha Marie DeHart, of Niles
  • Ashlyn Jade Farmer, of Niles
  • Brandon Lee Fisher, of Niles
  • Meagan Nicole Franch, of Niles
  • Jacob Andrew Gondeck, of Niles
  • Abigail K Hays, of Niles
  • Faith Ann Schultz, of Niles
  • Natalie Catherine Kessler, of Niles
  • Lance Wayne Kirkendall, of Niles
  • Jennifer Renee Kohler, of Niles
  • Abby Marie Kuespert, of Niles
  • Meghan Nichole Lahti, of Niles
  • Sabrina Nicole Leonard, of Niles
  • Alisa Salviana Mazumder, of Niles
  • Kieran Moseng, of Niles
  • Gabriel Ryan Newport, of Niles
  • Alexis Raelyn Preston, of Niles
  • Keegan Scott Rieth, of Niles
  • Teigan Drew Seiler, of Niles
  • Deborah Crawford Stevens, of Niles
  • Josette R Suarez, of Niles
  • Dylan Tyler Yates, of Niles
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

Eastside Connections students perform wax museum project outdoors

Business

New Dowagiac health clinic aims to be one-stop destination for community

Cass County

Cass County Public Transportation seeks input on transit needs

Brandywine Education

LMC to hold drive-in/drive-thru commencement Saturday

Business

Reopening fitness studio to take former bicycle shop storefront

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren counties report new COVID-19 deaths

News

Man hospitalized following Niles shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department moves to new Van Buren facility

Dowagiac

SMC responds to Michigan HB 4401

Buchanan

Buchanan Commission expected to apply for grant to extend McCoy Creek Trail

Business

Propaganda Pizza owners to purchase former Zeke’s Restaurant site

Cassopolis

MEC asks that customers call before they dig

Buchanan

Volunteer team builds bikes for Buchanan elementary students

News

Niles City Council approves cannabis festival in 6 to 2 vote

Cass County

Elkhart woman killed in Milton Township crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 825,844 cases, 17,324 deaths

Berrien County

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates Pokagon Band’s new Benton Harbor health clinic

Business

Four Flags Antique Mall hosts grand reopening

Berrien County

Multiple sentenced to probation in trial court Monday

News

Niles long term care facility honors local heroes with tree-planting ceremony

Berrien County

Niles man returning to prison for malicious destruction of property, resisting police

Berrien County

Man sentenced for attempting to sell meth to undercover officer

Berrien County

Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume in Berrien County

Berrien County

Berrien County Dancers announce spring concert