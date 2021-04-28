Daily Data: Wednesday, April 28
GOLF
Leader Cup
At Orchard Hills C.C.
Medalist
George Pullen-Aiden Krueger, Niles – 36
Team scores
Niles 269, Edwardsburg 279, Buchanan 348, Brandywine
355, Dowagiac 375
Individual Results
Niles
Matt McKeel-Trenton Phillips 88, Evan Bruckner-Kade Delinski 95, George Pullen-Aiden Krueger 86
Edwardsburg
Ethan Emenaker-Andrew Kurowski 90, Mason Crist-William Moore 94, Carson Manfred-Aiden McCue 95
Buchanan
Ethan Valentine-John Garland 84, Nick McKean-Logan Carson 109, Quinten Ruff-Michael Wenworth 155
Brandywine
Jaedon Waggoner-Ben McKee 132, Daniel McKee-Wesley Marlin 108, Dakota Hinkle-Tyler Miller 115
Dowagiac
Abraham Guernsey-Jordan Townsend 109, Dane Spagnoli-Ethan Orrick 135, Luke Spagnoli-Nick Green 131
Mixed Team
Sizemore-Jake Emenaker 104, Dakota Schneider-Conner Weston 106, Gavin Mahar-Nick Berry 120
BASEBALL
NILES 13-13, BRANDYWINE 3-3
At Niles
First Game
Brandywine 201 00 – 3 6 2
Niles 330 52 – 13 11 3
Drew Racht (W); Cam Barrier (L), Micah Gamble (3)
2B: Gabe Gouin (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW), Mason Waggoner (N), Jude Abbadessa (N), Cade Vota (N), Jadon Hainey (N)
HR: Abbadessa (N)
Second Game
Brandywine 200 01 – 3 5 4
Niles 103 45 – 13 10 1
Gage Vota, Jude Abbadessa (W,2); James Barnes (L), Micah Gamble (5)
2B: Mason Waggoner (N), Abbadessa (N)
3B: Jamier Palmer (BW)
Varsity records: Brandywine 5-5, Niles 10-1
BUCHANAN 9-12, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0-1
At Buchanan
First Game
Berrien 000 000 0 – 0 0 0
Buchanan 000 522 x – 9 8 1
Jack Branch (W, no-hitter); Erik Belin (L), Adam Johnson (5), Austin Winnell (5)
2B: Deagan Huffman (BU), Keeghan Pelley (BU)
Second Game
Berrien 000 01 – 1 1 4
Buchanan 304 32 – 12 12 0
Matthew Hoover (W); Brandon Haygood (L), Jack Tourangeau (3), Ben Eising (5)
2B: Jack Branch (BU), Murphy Wegner (BU), Macoy West (BU) 3
HR: Hoover (BU)
Varsity records: Berrien Springs 3-3, Buchanan 12-1
VICKSBURG 9-10, DOWAGIAC 0-0
At Vicksburg
First Game
Dowagiac 000 000 – 0 1 2
Vicksburg 052 002 – 9 13 0
Parker Wilson (W); Klann (L), Simpson (4)
2B: Logan Cohrs (V), Cole Gebben (V), Brenden Monroe (V), Trevor Young (V)
HR: Jacob Conklin (V)
Second Game
Dowagiac 000 00 – 0 2 3
Vicksburg 062 2x – 10 11 1
Brenden Monroe (W); Henry Weller (L), Binns (3)
2B: Jimmy Cutshaw (V), Moore (V) 2, Zach Myers (V), Parker Wilson (V)
3B: Drew Habel (V)
EDWARDSBURG 3-11, ST. JOSEPH 5-4
At St. Joseph
First Game
Edwardsburg 003 000 0 – 3 6 2
St. Joseph 001 202 x – 5 4 1
Nathan Kaiser (W), Carker Vonk (4); Zach Closson (L), Nate Dalenberg (5), Connor Ostrander (5)
2B: Ostrander (ED)
Second Game
Edwardsburg 211 52 – 11 14 1
St. Joseph 001 03 – 4 7 1
Tabor Lock (W), Eli Wideman (6); Max Taylor (L), Halsey (4), Logan Kelly (5)
2B: Connor Ostrander (ED), Patrack Szlanfucht (ED) 2
3B: Ethan Cebra (ED)
HR: Logan McColley (ED)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-2, St. Joseph 2-6
SOFTBALL
NILES 17-16, BRANDYWINE 2-1
At Niles
First Game
Brandywine 002 0 – 2 4 1
Niles 455 3 – 17 15 0
Mya Syson (W); Kadence Brumitt (L)
2B: Chloe Hargreaves (N), HR: Chevelle Jaynes (N), Alexis Rauch (N) 2, Syson (N)
Second Game
Brandywine 001 0 – 1 4 2
Niles 430 9 – 16 17 1
Mya Syson (W); Haley Scott (L)
2B: Emerson Garrard (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Amira Lee (N) 2, Alexis Rauch (N), Taylor Young (N)
Varsity record: Niles 6-5
EDWARDSBURG 5-10, ST. JOSEPH 3-11
At St. Joseph
First Game
Edwardsburg 004 000 1 – 5 5 1
St. Joseph 000 010 2 – 3 6 1
Hannah Hartline (W); Izzy Rothrock (L), Boggner (5), Micah Cook (6), Sophia Pavase (6)
2B: Haley Masten (ED), Olivia Robinson (SJ)
3B: Robinson (SJ)
HR: Caitlyn Tighe (ED)
Second Game
Edwardsburg 230 014 0 – 10 10 6
St. Joseph 063 101 x – 11 7 2
Sophia Pavase (W); Averie Markel (L)
2B: Abbey Bossler (ED) 2
HR: Bossler (ED)
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 7-3, St. Joseph 7-5
BUCHANAN 11-11, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0-1
At Buchanan
First Game
Berrien 000 00 – 0 2 3
Buchanan 440 3x – 11 14 0
Sophia Lozmack (W); Madison Mervine (L)
2B: Maggie Coulston (BS), Hannah Herman (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU), Sophia Lozmack (BU)
HR: Christin Cooper (BU)
Second Game
Berrien 001 000 – 1 5 5
Buchanan 120 224 – 11 17 1
Hailee Kara, Camille Lozmack (W,5); Ryleigh Molden (L)
2B: Maggie Coulston (BS), Maia Hill (BS), Jasyl Withers (BS), Camille Lozmack (BU), Sophia Lozmack (BU), Hannah Tompkins (BU)
HR: Hailee Kara (BU)
Varsity records: Berrien Springs 9-4, Buchanan 12-0
VICKSBURG 8-6, DOWAGIAC 1-2
At Vicksburg
First Game
Dowagiac 000 100 0 – 1 3 3
Vicksburg 201 104 x – 8 8 3
Hannah Vallier (W); Jessie Hulett (L), Sarah Allen (6)
2B: Vallier (V), Brooklynn Ringer (V)
Second Game
Dowagiac 101 000 0 – 2 4 0
Vicksburg 210 003 x – 6 11 1
Jordan Cook (W); Sierra Carpenter (L)
2B: Paige Yant (V), Maddison Diekman (V), Delaney Thomas (V), Brooklynn Ringer (V)
HR: Aubrey Busby (D) 2
Varsity records: Dowagiac 5-4, Vicksburg 13-1
TENNIS
NILES 7, BERRIEN SPRINGS 1
At Niles
Singles
- Laura Golubski (N) d. Betsy Mngo 6-0, 6-0; 2. Isabella Hertsel (BS) d. Eva Shepherd 3-6, 7-6, 10-8; 3. Meg Crites (N) d. Madylin Keigley 6-2, 3-6, 7-6; Nicole Aufie (N) d. Danielle Gittens 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
- Sydney Schiele-Cadence Knight (N) d. Tapiwaso Chitaya-Jae Walker 6-2, 6-0; 2. Nevaeh Williams-Anna Johnson (N) d. Jessy Hajaj-Christina Seo 6-0, 7-5; 3. Stella McDaniel-Meg Klingerman (N) d. Yunseo Ahn-Yunjin Seo 6-0, 6-0; 4. Zoe Gondeck-Anna Kennedy (N) d. Musonda Mwila-Emmanuela Voter Moreno 6-0, 6-1
