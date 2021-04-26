COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 825,844 cases, 17,324 deaths
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Michigan continues to see rising COVID-19 cases, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,046 COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths.
Cass County reported 4,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 6,161 cases and 98 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 825,844 COVID-19 cases and 17,324 related deaths.
